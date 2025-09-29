Is This England’s Most Natural And Wildest Course?

Church Stretton

Looking back at the green on the fourth, stroke index one (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Dating back to 1898, Church Stretton is blessed with a stunning and remote location that is both its blessing and its curse. With regard to the former, it is entirely natural and unspoilt, with wonderful panoramic views over the Long Mynd, 20 square miles of very beautiful rolling heathland and moorland in the Shropshire hills.

Looking down to the fifth and fifteenth greens with the town in the valley beyond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

As for the latter, its very isolation results in less footfall, and hence not so much to invest in the bells and whistles that many golfers have come to expect at our leading courses. Happily, this does not detract in any way from the experience, as the whole atmosphere, ethos and feel of the place is totally aligned to nature and unfussiness. It is one of the very best golf courses in Shropshire.

Architectural Background

The sixth green with the beautiful rolling hills running into the distance (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The original nine holes of this instantly recognisable course were laid out by Jack Morris, nephew of Old Tom, who also designed the excellent Next 100 links at Conwy Golf Club. It was expanded into 18 six years later, following which Harry Vardon advised on the layout. What really put Church Stretton on the map was the visit by the prolific James Braid in the mid-1930s who advised on a number of changes that have resulted in today’s excellent rollercoaster of a ride. The sand may now be gone from his bunker work, but the spirit of Braid lives on throughout.

Unique Configuration

The eighth is a driveable, short par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Not too many courses of note weigh in at just over 5,000 yards, but do not be misled! Here, it matters not one jot as there is challenge all the way provided by the elevation changes and side slopes, the swirling wind, small greens that are often hard to find and harder to read, as well as the endlessly distracting views. It opens with three straight par 3s leading you to higher ground.

The sixteenth is another par 4 that will raise hopes of a birdie (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 1st is a brute with the only sand bunker on the course, while the 2nd is a tiddler that plays deceptively longer but where a mishit can come back down to your feet, while the 3rd is blind, ironically to a beautifully-sited green. Further short holes occur at the 5th and 12th, as well as the closing hole which is a parachute drop back down the hill to a green with the market town beyond.

The closing hole is a very inviting par 3 played from an elevated tee (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The toughest of the two-shotters are the 4th which is played left to right over a deep drop, and the 9th which is up the hill at the far end of the course and will play like a par 5 for most. With its friendly, pavilion-style clubhouse, Church Stretton Golf Club is a genuine one-off and should be on the radar of anyone interested in golf course architecture or who values setting as a key factor.

Stats : par 66, 5,030 yards

: par 66, 5,030 yards GF: Round: £35wd, £40we