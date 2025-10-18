Fancy Sublime And Exotic Golf In A Country That Promotes Eco-tourism?

Reserva Conchal

Looking back down the par-4 ninth at Reserva Conchal (Image credit: Reserva Conchal Resort)

GF: $155-$175

$155-$175 Stats: Par 71, 6,558 yards

Par 71, 6,558 yards W: reservaconchal.com

Costa Rica is an outstandingly beautiful country with a wealth of wildlife and a very healthy approach to the environment and sustainability. This ethos extends to the Reserva Conchal resort and particularly its Audubon International Certified golf course which is situated on the north-western coastline and stretches out between the mountains and the shimmering Pacific Ocean.

An aerial view of the lush green course at Reserva Conchal (Image credit: Reserva Conchal Resort)

With the onsite hotels, private accommodation, and all manner of health, wellness and leisure facilities, this is a wonderful holiday destination, especially for those with birds, or indeed birdies, in mind. Play at this award-winning course is restricted to resort guests and property owners, and the lush, tropical layout was designed in 1996 by Robert Trent Jones Junior whose creation at Adare Manor will host the 2027 Ryder Cup. There are two loops of nine and the multiple tee placements mean it is playable by all.

Looking down on the stretch from the fourth (right of photo) to the seventh (Image credit: Reserva Conchal Resort)

A real feature of a round here is the chance to observe white-tailed deer, howler monkeys and iguanas, as well as many, exotic and colourful bird species. Water comes into play on a number of holes, with two memorable highlights being the par-3 17th which plays over a lagoon, and the closing hole where anything to the left will sink without trace.

While Costa Rica is not renowned for its golf, Reserva Conchal is a lovely course on an extremely beautiful island that is sure to enhance an eco-minded holiday for any keen golfer.