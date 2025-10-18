Fancy Sublime And Exotic Golf In A Country That Promotes Eco-tourism?
Flying under the radar, Reserva Conchal is a fabulous course on the beautiful tourist island of Costa Rica
Reserva Conchal
- GF: $155-$175
- Stats: Par 71, 6,558 yards
- W: reservaconchal.com
Costa Rica is an outstandingly beautiful country with a wealth of wildlife and a very healthy approach to the environment and sustainability. This ethos extends to the Reserva Conchal resort and particularly its Audubon International Certified golf course which is situated on the north-western coastline and stretches out between the mountains and the shimmering Pacific Ocean.
With the onsite hotels, private accommodation, and all manner of health, wellness and leisure facilities, this is a wonderful holiday destination, especially for those with birds, or indeed birdies, in mind. Play at this award-winning course is restricted to resort guests and property owners, and the lush, tropical layout was designed in 1996 by Robert Trent Jones Junior whose creation at Adare Manor will host the 2027 Ryder Cup. There are two loops of nine and the multiple tee placements mean it is playable by all.
A real feature of a round here is the chance to observe white-tailed deer, howler monkeys and iguanas, as well as many, exotic and colourful bird species. Water comes into play on a number of holes, with two memorable highlights being the par-3 17th which plays over a lagoon, and the closing hole where anything to the left will sink without trace.
While Costa Rica is not renowned for its golf, Reserva Conchal is a lovely course on an extremely beautiful island that is sure to enhance an eco-minded holiday for any keen golfer.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
