The Top-Class Northern Ireland Resort That Has Hosted All The Main European Golf Tours

The golf

Galgorm Castle: par 72, 6,581 yards

The course here has gained fame as, first, the host of the NI Open on the now HotelPlanner Tour from 2010, then on the main DP World Tour via the ISPS Handa Invitational on four occasions plus the Irish Open in 2020, won by American, John Catlin.

The parkland course at Galgorm Castle has hosted a number of tour events (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

Most recently, it hosted the Black Desert NI Legends event on the over-50s Legends Tour, with Austrian Markus Brier claiming the trophy.

A reasonably generous dogleg-right kicks things off, albeit with OOB lurking down the right, before a tempting short par 4 where the green complex slopes down markedly from the left.

Before long you discover that the main challenge is water in the form of lakes, ponds and the Rivers Maine and Braid. On the cheeky par-4 4th you flirt with a pond off the tee before crossing the Braid on the approach.

Looking back up the 4th hole where a lake and river come into play (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

On the back nine, two strong par 4s flank the Maine at 11 and 13, before the Braid returns on the par-3 14th. Missing right is an issue on all three. But, if you choose your tees wisely, you will still have a chance to score.

The River Maine lies in wait on the right of both the 13th hole pictured here and the 11th (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

The hotel

I was perhaps a little taken aback by just how good the resort is in terms of not only its extensive facilities, away-from-it-all feel and varied eateries but also by its superb setting above a beautiful weir on the River Maine.

Its fairly central location makes it the ideal base for exploring a number of the very best golf courses in Northern Ireland.

Galgorm Resort enjoys a beautiful setting on the River Maine (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

The Thermal Spa Village is set by the river and is the perfect place to unwind after a day’s golf. As for eating, the food and service were excellent at both Gillies Restaurant and the Castle Kitchen and Bar at the golf club, as was the pre-dinner Guinness – as you might expect – at Mckendry’s authentic Irish pub. And I do mean authentic.

The superb Thermal Spa Village at Galgorm Resort (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

We stayed in the comfortable and spacious cottage suites, with other accommodation options including hotel rooms and suites plus log cabins and shepherd’s huts.

Best deal

Galgorm’s ‘Tee it up’ stay-and-play package starts from £330 per room per night based on two sharing.

This includes an overnight stay in a resort guestroom, relaxation time in the Thermal Spa Village from check-in until check-out for each guest, a round of golf each on Galgorm’s Castle course and a full Irish breakfast on the morning of departure. Valid from Sunday to Friday and subject to availability.

There are beautiful grounds to enjoy at Galgorm Resort (Image credit: Galgorm Resort)

(Deals and prices correct at time of publication in September 2025)

Galgorm Resort, Fenaghy Road, Ballymena, County Antrim, BT42 1EA

T: 028 2588 1001

E: reservations@galgorm.com

W: galgorm.com