My Trip To England's Southern Sandbelt Included A Visit To A Recently Upgraded Top 100 Classic

As suggested above, I have to confess that these three courses were not all consumed in one sitting, as it were. Back in February, I'd taken myself down to Dorset for a couple of nights for a bit of coastal walking and to take in a round of golf somewhere.

Sadly, the weather conspired against me and most courses were either closed or partly closed. Instead, I looked to see if I could find a nine-holer to play somewhere on my way back to Sussex.

My search led me to the James Braid-designed course at Alton in Hampshire, where I thoroughly enjoyed my early-afternoon knock on an entertaining and mercifully dry layout in unexpected sunshine.

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The wonderful downhill par-3 3rd is the star of the show, but the next par 3 at 5 was also a challenge, playing across a dip that made the flag look further away than the card told me it was.

The memorable par-3 3rd on the James Braid course at Alton (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

I also liked the par-4 7th, ideally suited to a power fade around a clump of trees that hide a deepish hollow.

A long-overdue return

If part one of this trip was impromptu, part two was planned around knowing I was playing in an event for golf club secretaries at the magnificent Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 heathland course at Liphook in April, which tops most lists of the best golf courses in Hampshire.

Looking for somewhere to stay on my way back from another west country trip, it dawned on me that Old Thorns, less than a mile from Liphook at the closest point, not only offered accommodation, but also a course I hadn't played for 20+ years, although its steeply up or down holes had lingered long in the memory.