One Of A Kind: I Played The James Braid Course On The Cornish Coast That Marches To A Very Different Beat

Various golf courses are renowned for certain things, with a small cluster even within the rarefied atmosphere of the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 famous for unusual holes or features that hark back to a different, and in many ways, perhaps simpler era of golf course design.

Within the Top 100, courses like Prestwick, North Berwick and Cruden Bay north of the border spring to mind here, while Royal West Norfolk at Brancaster would be an English example.

A 2027 centenarian

Outside of the Top 100, just a few miles from the popular Cornish resort of Newquay, the links at Perranporth, which celebrates its 100th birthday next year, fits that ‘more than a bit different' mould as well as anywhere.

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Perranporth plays over rolling links terrain set high above the town and beach (Image credit: Kevin Murray)



The fact that you can also stay here in the club's own lodges and caravans, set right in the heart of the links, only adds to the appeal.

Relatively little has changed on the ground here since 1927, when James Braid laid out this stunning clifftop links high above the town and its glorious beaches.

If Pennard in Wales hadn't already commandeered the ‘links in the sky' epithet, Perranporth would surely have snapped it up, for that is exactly what it is – pure links terrain 200+ feet above sea level.

It is famed for the number of blind or semi-blind shots it serves up, although you'd be forgiven for wondering what all the fuss is about as you stand on the 1st tee by the terrace and gaze at an inviting downhill opener where you can open the shoulders and pretty much hit it anywhere.