Canada Boasts Some Spectacular Courses, Including This Beauty...

Fairmont Chateau Whistler

GF: 18 holes: $160-$224

18 holes: $160-$224 Stats: par 72, 6,635 yards

par 72, 6,635 yards W: whistlermountaingolf.com

Looking down on the final par 3, the 16th, with the lake beyond (Image credit: Fairmont Chateau Whistler)

From coast to coast through mountains and lakes, Canada is home to some of the most scenic and dramatic golf in the world. Towards its western reaches in British Columbia and the Coast Mountains range, Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a real beauty that opened for play in 1993.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler is blessed with a stunning setting (Image credit: Fairmont Chateau Whistler)

It was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jnr and runs on an impressively grand scale through ancient, majestic and wildly undulating forests of Douglas fir. Rocky outcrops, rivers, ponds and the magnificent trees define the challenge, as does the architect’s trademark bold, visual bunkering. The signature hole is the gorgeous par-3 8th, played from an elevated tee.

Loooking down on the 12th and 7th holes, with the par-3 8th on the right (Image credit: Fairmont Chateau Whistler)

Everything is presented in excellent condition with holidaymakers and enjoyment very much in mind – testing but never too demanding. Open from early May to mid-October, a GPS-enabled cart is mandatory but recommended anyway due to the elevation changes. If you’re lucky, you may even see wild bears on this striking, Audubon-certified course.

The hotel is perfect for skiers and golfers alike, and lunch on the patio overlooking the beautiful par-5 18th is a treat on its own.