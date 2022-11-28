With A Dozen Srixon Z-Stars Included This Magazine Subscription Is The Lowest Price Ever
Grab a Golf Monday Magazine subscription during Cyber Monday for its lowest price ever!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
With A Dozen Srixon Z-Stars Included This Magazine Subscription Is The Lowest Price Ever!
It's Cyber Monday! And we still have plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) to bring you, with a fantastic offer on one of the best game-improvement golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market. The Srixon Z-Star is now available for it's lowest price yet during the Cyber Monday golf sales, with golfers able to pick up a pack of 12 balls for free, yes that's right, for FREE, when they purchase a Golf Monthly magazine subscription.
Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription | Subscribe now for a 54% discount (opens in new tab) and get a FREE pack of Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls
Subscribe to Golf Monthly for a 54% discount and you get a dozen Srixon Z-Star golf balls (worth £39.99) absolutely FREE.
But there's more, as the Golf Monthly magazine subscription has also been discounted to the low price of upto 54% off (opens in new tab)! For that, you'll get our latest magazine offering delivered to your home each and every month. Curated by our experts, each edition comes with unique and insightful features, instructional articles and tips on the best golf deals. It is the perfect handbook for anyone obsessed with the game of golf! It's a no-brainer as far as we're concerned! And the addition of a free pack of Srixon Z-Star balls makes this one of the best live Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've seen all weekend.
So why do we rate the Z-Star so highly? We awarded it a 4.5-star rating because of the penetrating ball flights it delivers on longer shots and it's excellent stopping power on the greens. It is Srixon's ultimate green-side spin golf ball (opens in new tab) and as it is so easy to control on the dance floor that we found it a joy to play with. It's also worth noting that, Hideki Matsuyama used a variation on this ball, the Z-Star XV, during his Masters triumph in 2021.
It has a FastLayer Core that is soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to improve ball speed and distance while keeping spin low, meaning golfers will be able to maximise distance and flight the ball based on the conditions. The Z-Star typically retails at around £39 ($46) and while it is a Tour standard golf ball, that is a lot to pay for a pack of 12. But this deal can save you some pennies and get you a free pack of Srixon golf balls when you purchase a discounted subscription to Golf Monthly's fantastic magazine. Grab it now (opens in new tab) before Cyber Monday is over!
Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription | Subscribe now for a 54% discount (opens in new tab) and get a FREE pack of Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls
Subscribe to Golf Monthly for a 54% discount and you get a dozen Srixon Z-Star golf balls (worth £39.99) absolutely FREE.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and has recently obtained his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. He also currently writes for the the MailOnline's sports desk, working on all things from football to rugby union.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch Review
Distance measuring device guru Joel Tadman tests this feature-packed golf watch out on the course to assess what's on offer
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Hero Cup Teams Revealed By Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald
Playing captains Molinari and Fleetwood each know nine of the ten players on their sides for the Europe vs GB&I match in January
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Cyber Monday Golf Deals 2022 - Tech, Clubs, Shoes, Balls All On Offer
The Cyber Monday golf sales are here - and they're brilliant! Here are the best deals to to advantage of now...
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
Phil Mickelson's Coffee Brand Has Up To 50% Off This Cyber Monday
Now is the time to try Mickelson's unique coffee products as there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals on the official website.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball Is At Its Lowest Ever Price For Cyber Monday
The Chrome Soft X has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon this Cyber Monday.
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Here Are 10 Of The Most Popular Products To Look Out For On Cyber Monday
Here are ten of the most popular products to look out for during Cy