We've Tested Over 50 Rangefinders And 3 Of The Best Are On Sale This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

The best laser rangefinders are funny products to shop for. With such a huge range in price from cheapest to most expensive, it can be hard to decide which part of the market to shop in to get the best value for money.

Luckily, for this Amazon Big Deals Day, some of the best lasers from all possible price points have enjoyed some hefty discounts. While that may only add to your confusion, I'm going to list my favourite three from different price ranges to narrow your search down.

Even before the 20% discount it's currently enjoying on Amazon Big Deals Day, this Blue Tees rangefinder was the product I'd recommend to pretty much any golfer looking for a new rangefinder. At $200 before its sale price, it was already a good deal.

There are only a finite amount of things a laser rangefinder can actually do or, more to the point, a finite amount of things you actually want a rangefinder to do for you. Yes, some other options come with more bells and whistles, but these are often only distractions from the data you want to really be using. This Blue Tees comes with an ambient dual display which allows the graphics to change colour depending on the light conditions, slope-adjusted distances and a scan mode to name a few features. In my opinion, these are the only features you'll ever really need from any laser. Add to that a premium-looking and feeling device and a carry case with a magnetic closure and it's the all-round package for me.

If that's still a little steep for what you're after, try the GoGoGo Sport VPro laser, which is my favorite 'cheap' laser now at a huge 41% off at $64.99. Despite the incredibly low price tag, it still comes with slope-adjusted distances, a scan mode and a built-in magnet to attach it to the side of a golf cart. Sure it's a little clunkier than the Blue Tees, but what can you expect for such a discount?

Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

If you're after something with a few more features, why not check out the Bushnell Tour V5 shift? This model has been superseded by the Tour V6 shift, but that doesn't make it a bad product. The clarity of the display on this device is exceptional while it is also rapid at detecting the pin and displaying your yardages. You can certainly feel where the extra money goes into making this device. Bushnell lasers are used by 95% of players on all the men's and women's world tours, proof if ever we needed it that the accuracy of Bushnell products is trusted by the best. It's now available for just over $200 on Amazon, a great deal considering the Tour V6 is more like $400 online right now.