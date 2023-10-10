Tiger Woods Uses These Nike Products, And They Have 20% Off Right Now
One of the most popular brands in golf has a great sale on, with selected items getting 20% off on top of the sale price!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to golf apparel, there are very few that do it better than Nike. For years it has sponsored the biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods, while also kitting out some of the best modern players of the game like Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.
For a while now, Tiger has had his own line of Nike apparel with pieces of apparel and accessories adorning the famous TW logo. For a limited time, Nike is currently running 20% off selected products with code ULTIMATE used at checkout. Not only does this include fully priced items, but it also includes items that are currently on sale. The 20% discount is available across the board on selected products, not just on golf apparel. So, if you don't even need any new golf gear at the minute, it's probably worth checking out the website anyway!
Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Legacy91 | Extra 20% off At Nike
Part of the Tiger Woods apparel line, this stretch-fit cap is lightweight and breathable. With the Dri-FIT technology, it wicks sweat away from your head for quicker evaporation, keeping you dry and comfortable on the course. There are multiple sizes and colors available.
Use code ULTIMATE to get this price!
Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Men's Polo | Extra 20% Off At Nike
If you want to step out on the first tee Sunday morning with that Tiger Woods feeling then grab one of these Tiger Polos, especially in Sunday Red. There are multiple polo colors available and the price will vary by color. With the moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, these polos will help keep you dry and comfortable when you are out playing.
Use code ULTIMATE to get 20% Off
Tiger Woods '13 Golf Shoes | Extra 20% Off At Nike
Was $240 Now $192
These golf shoes are the 10 year anniversary shoe for one of the most popular TW shoes. These golf shoes were directly influenced by Tiger himself, as he wanted a shoe that felt like what he wore off the course, on the course. To get your 20% off you will need to get the Grey and Blue color finish.
Use code ULTIMATE for 20% off!
Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Sweater | 20% Off At Nike
Was $130 Now $104
If you are looking to stay warm out on the course this winter, while also looking great then this Tiger Woods inspired knitwear is for you. This sweater was made to be stretchy for ease of movement when swinging away and also for comfort over other garments. This sweater would also look great off the course. To get your 20% off you need to get the Jade Ice/Black color scheme.
Use code ULTIMATE for 20% off!
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Polo | 20% Off At Nike
Was $110 Now $88
This camo polo is inspired by Tiger Woods to make sure this polo was as comfy as possible when out playing. It is stretchy for comfort during your swing, and has breathable textures at the front and back. It also has the Dri-FIT tech to make sure your sweat wicks away keeping you drier and more comfortable. The 20% off is only available on Navy, Black, and White.
Use code ULTIMATE for your 20% off!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Pro Michael Block’s Dream Year Continues At Tiger Woods’ TW Invitational
The PGA Championship hero has been photographed with Woods and Max Homa at the prestigious private tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!
FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands in the business, with their Fuel Golf Shoe now under $100 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
By Zach Bougen Published
-
One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!
FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands in the business, with their Fuel Golf Shoe now under $100 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
By Zach Bougen Published
-
We Cannot Believe How Cheap This 2022 Wilson Driver Is Right Now
We have found the 2022 Wilson Staff driver with an impressive discount, act now before it's gone!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
I'm A Former Tour Pro And My Absolute Favorite Rangefinder Is 20% Off!
I have used the Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT for a couple of years now and love it! Here's where you can get a 20% discount...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 9 Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale
By David Usher Published
-
Never Mind Amazon Prime, Tiger Woods' Golf Ball Has A Great Discount Elsewhere!
Want to know what the G.O.A.T feels at impact? PGA Tour Superstore are offering a nice saving on Tiger's ball...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Get Up To 41% Off Cleveland Clubs At Amazon Right Now
Cleveland have an array of deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with some of their equipment spotted at over 40% off
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Be Quick! The Rapsodo Launch Monitor Has One Of Its Lowest Discounts We Have Seen
We have seen one of the best portable launch monitors with a mega deal. Act quick in case it isn't around for long!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
We Test A LOT Of Package Sets And This Outstanding Model Has Up To 15% Off
One of the best, and one of our favorite, package sets is now 15% off in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Event sale
By Matt Cradock Published