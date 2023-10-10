Tiger Woods Uses These Nike Products, And They Have 20% Off Right Now

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to golf apparel, there are very few that do it better than Nike. For years it has sponsored the biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods, while also kitting out some of the best modern players of the game like Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.

For a while now, Tiger has had his own line of Nike apparel with pieces of apparel and accessories adorning the famous TW logo. For a limited time, Nike is currently running 20% off selected products with code ULTIMATE used at checkout. Not only does this include fully priced items, but it also includes items that are currently on sale. The 20% discount is available across the board on selected products, not just on golf apparel. So, if you don't even need any new golf gear at the minute, it's probably worth checking out the website anyway!

Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Legacy91 | Extra 20% off At Nike Part of the Tiger Woods apparel line, this stretch-fit cap is lightweight and breathable. With the Dri-FIT technology, it wicks sweat away from your head for quicker evaporation, keeping you dry and comfortable on the course. There are multiple sizes and colors available. Use code ULTIMATE to get this price!

Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Men's Polo | Extra 20% Off At Nike If you want to step out on the first tee Sunday morning with that Tiger Woods feeling then grab one of these Tiger Polos, especially in Sunday Red. There are multiple polo colors available and the price will vary by color. With the moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, these polos will help keep you dry and comfortable when you are out playing. Use code ULTIMATE to get 20% Off

Tiger Woods '13 Golf Shoes | Extra 20% Off At Nike

Was $240 Now $192 These golf shoes are the 10 year anniversary shoe for one of the most popular TW shoes. These golf shoes were directly influenced by Tiger himself, as he wanted a shoe that felt like what he wore off the course, on the course. To get your 20% off you will need to get the Grey and Blue color finish. Use code ULTIMATE for 20% off!

Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Sweater | 20% Off At Nike

Was $130 Now $104 If you are looking to stay warm out on the course this winter, while also looking great then this Tiger Woods inspired knitwear is for you. This sweater was made to be stretchy for ease of movement when swinging away and also for comfort over other garments. This sweater would also look great off the course. To get your 20% off you need to get the Jade Ice/Black color scheme. Use code ULTIMATE for 20% off!