This Is How I Built A Top Tier Golf Bag For A Fraction Of The Cost In The Amazon Big Spring Sale
Building a golf bag during Amazon's Big Spring Sale can save you hundreds of dollars - here are our top picks
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As I dusted off my golf clubs ahead of the new season a few weeks ago, I noticed that I need an equipment reset. My fairway wood is nearly 10 years old, my irons are eight years old and my wedges are past their 'best before' date. I counted that the only clubs in my bag that don't need an upgrade are my driver, hybrid and putter.
This means I need to get my wallet out ahead of the new season, but taking advantage of shopping events like Amazon's Big Spring Sale can help me (and you) save hundreds that I can then reinvest in other parts of my game.
I've built an entire golf bag setup for this piece, meaning there should be something for every golfer in here, no matter what holes you need to fill or club you need updated. From one of the best golf drivers of 2025 to some of the best golf wedges, best putters and even accessories like rangefinders and golf towels. If some of the items I've included here don't suit your eye (or game), check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub for all the best golf-related discounts available in the first major shopping event of the year.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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