Lock Down Your 2026 U.S Open Streaming With Up To 70% Off Norton VPN
If you're a golf streaming subscriber heading abroad, the only way to enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the US Open and The Open is by using a VPN
Conor Keenan
The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be grabbing all the headlines as the biggest sporting show of the summer, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lighting up the world soccer stage in the 104-match tournament.
However, for golfers it plays second fiddle to the remaining major championships of 2026, and the US Open is only a week away (June 18-21). It's then swiftly followed by The Open at Royal Birkdale (July 12-19).
With the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, ranked as one of the toughest on the planet, we can expect another thriller to unfold as JJ Spaun attempts to defend his US Open title.
If you're heading overseas for summer holidays or work, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN, and a totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when traveling.
Save up to 70% when you sign up for a Norton VPN two-year plan.
Right now, you can secure up to 70% off with one of cybersecurity experts Norton's VPN plans. Norton is a recommended choice when it comes to the best VPN services. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have rigorously tested and independently verified all the major VPN services. Norton scored a 4-star rating, praised for being one of the most improved, easiest and fastest VPN services.
Norton has three VPN plans – Standard, Plus, and Ultimate, which have various levels of security features and protection. Norton has a handy comparison table that lets you select the package that suits you best. It shows how many devices you can include in the plan (very handy if travelling with family). The Ultimate package offers the biggest savings with $192 off, and just $4.49 per month over a two-year subscription, but for most people, the Standard will have you covered.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at Norton VPN.
A VPN is a solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your usual golfing streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing from any location.
Norton not only unlocks streaming geo-restrictions but also comes with added security benefits, which are particularly useful when overseas and connecting to unknown Wi-Fi connections. It offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and breach scanner, fast connections, and identity theft insurance. It means you can view and download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with confidence.
Women's golf major season is also in full swing, too, and Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and the best female golfers in the world will do battle for major glory. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Hazeltine National Golf Club is next up (June 25-28), and then the AIG Women's Open (July 30-August 2) at Royal Lytham & St Annes, where Miyu Yamashita will defend her title.
With so much golf viewing to enjoy, securing your internet security and uninterrupted streaming is a must. These Norton deals are live now, running from June 11-24 inclusive, with prices and offers varying depending on the plan chosen and your location.
Highlighted Men's Golf Events 2026
- US Open, June 18–21
- Genesis Scottish Open, July 8-12
- Open Championship, July 16–19
- BMW Championship, August 20–23
- TOUR Championship, August 27–30
- Presidents Cup, September 25-27
Women's Major Golf Events 2026
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 25-28
- The Amundi Evian Championship, July 9-12
- AIG Women's Open, July 30-August 2
- Solheim Cup, September 11-13
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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