Viktor Hovland US Open Scripting Revealed As J Lindeberg Releases 30th Anniversary Collection

As the third major championship of the men's 2026 calendar gets underway, Viktor Hovland will be hoping his flash of good form at last week's RBC Canadian Open can set him up for a week in contention at what will be a windy and difficult 72 holes at Shinnecock Hills.

Hovland tends to be one of the most eye-catching players in the major championships in terms of what he wears and the 126th US Open will be no different, with J. Lindeberg often pushing the envelope with bold designs and creations.

As the action in Long Island gets underway, J. Lindeberg have released Hovland's scripting for this week as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations - all of which you can find and buy below.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

The scripting above aren't the only items as part of J. Lindeberg's 30-Year Collection. The Coach Jacket that have me salivating from their Masters apparel drop returns, this time in a slick black colorway.

Elsewhere, knitted polos and vests that seem to have taken the golf fashion world by storm in the last year or so make an appearance with the classic but subtle J. Lindeberg branding. If you're cool enough, you could even try and pull off the black or white Mock Neck shirts - I, unfortunately, am not.