Why Wait? Get Ready For Golf With These 15 Discounts On Gear You Will Need This Summer

Don't wait until summer to get what you need for a successful year on the golf course - these deals on Amazon can save you hundreds of dollars.

Conor Keenan's avatar
By
published
collection
(Image credit: Future)

Do you know that feeling of excitement, deep in your soul, that tends to annually grow around this time of year. That's what we call the golf bug. It's the realization that the winter is over, the evenings lengthening and the weather is becoming more, well, 'golfable'!

Although summer still feels quite far away, it is never as far away as you think. Given the Amazon's Big Spring Sale is no underway and the golf deals are plentiful, why not get ahead of things and get ready for your summer golf now whilst also saving a few dollars? Most, if not all of these products will be back to full price by the beginning of summer, so buying them now will not only mean you're prepared the height of the golf season but will also save you some monies to reinvest in other areas of your game!

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.