Why Wait? Get Ready For Golf With These 15 Discounts On Gear You Will Need This Summer
Don't wait until summer to get what you need for a successful year on the golf course - these deals on Amazon can save you hundreds of dollars.
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Do you know that feeling of excitement, deep in your soul, that tends to annually grow around this time of year. That's what we call the golf bug. It's the realization that the winter is over, the evenings lengthening and the weather is becoming more, well, 'golfable'!
Although summer still feels quite far away, it is never as far away as you think. Given the Amazon's Big Spring Sale is no underway and the golf deals are plentiful, why not get ahead of things and get ready for your summer golf now whilst also saving a few dollars? Most, if not all of these products will be back to full price by the beginning of summer, so buying them now will not only mean you're prepared the height of the golf season but will also save you some monies to reinvest in other areas of your game!
From the some of the best golf balls and best spikeless shoes on the market to tech accessories from the likes of Bushnell, a brand known from making some of the best golf rangefinders and golf speakers money can buy, there should be something for everyone in here. I've even included a few apparel pieces for those who want a wardrobe refresh, as well as some accessories for keeping yourself safe in the sun. For more golf deals, for which there are many, check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub for all the best discounts available in this shopping event.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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