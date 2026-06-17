Lionel Messi Has His Own Golf Shoe (Yes You Read That Right)... And We Can All Buy It

World Cup fever has officially hit the golf world with adidas unveiling a new, special edition 'Lionel Messi' inspired Codechaos golf shoe.

This limited edition golf shoe uses Messi's 'El Último Tango' F50.6 TUNIT football boot as inspiration, and it is blended with the Codechaos golf shoe to offer something that really is unique.

adidas Codechaos Lionel Messi Golf Shoe View at adidas It is great to see more special edition golf shoes hit the market of late and this Messi Codechaos shoe is another version which we can actually buy. It may be a punchy price tag, but that's what you get for exclusivity!

As you would expect the colorway here is Argentina-inspired with sky blue, ivory and gold featuring throughout. I also really like the smaller design details like the Messi logo on the tongue, and the cool special edition packaging.

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As I mentioned, the boot acts as the silhouette inspiration but the golf elements introduced include the AXISLOCK stabilizer in the heel for stability during the golf swing and whilst out walking the course. You obviously then have a lot of the Codechaos design flourishes we've tested and loved, such as the full Boost cushioning that runs from the toe to the heel, and TWISTGRIP traction is worth acknowledging as well.

The final golf element I wanted to mention was adidas used Silvies Valley Ranch in Oregon for the photoshoot of this shoe. What differentiates this place is the famous goat caddies which of course makes reference to Messi being the greatest of all time in the football world. These goats are trained to serve as caddies on two of the ranch’s renowned golf courses, which is so cool in my opinion.

(Image credit: adidas)

"For the next month, the world will be captivated by the FIFA World Cup stage," said Jeff Lienhart, General Manager Golf at adidas. "We want to celebrate this moment, and Lionel provides us with a great opportunity to do so. We partnered with our team in football (soccer) to create something special for the course that combines the best of adidas Golf and adidas Football."

We can all buy the golf shoes for $250 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the adidas app, and select retailers.