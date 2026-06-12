This Srixon Discount Might Be The Best Deal On Premium Golf Balls We've Seen All Year

Srixon is renowned for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, and ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026, we've hunted out an incredible golf ball deal with big discounts across the highly rated Srixon ball range.

We're always on the lookout for good golf ball discounts, and Carl's Golfland has just returned the buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen FREE offer, which makes it worth grabbing if you're stocking up, or even looking to buy some Father's Day gifts ahead of the big day on June 21.

Get a dozen FREE Srixon Z-Star Balls when you buy 2 dozen at Carl's Golfand.

As far as deals on the best premium golf balls on the market, it's been slim pickings this year, and Carl's has dropped these deals early in an attempt to get ahead of the curve as far as beat the Amazon Prime Day discounts go. It's unlikely these deals will be beaten come the actual Prime Day Sales, running from 23-26 June.

Srixon says its range is the best balls for golfers of all levels, each designed to offer real game-enhancing performance. The Z-Star range sits atop the tree from the brand, with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka all using various balls from the range.

In our testing the Z-Star range certainly ticked all the boxes for performance with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."

(Image credit: Future)

Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is a premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players, but it’s a solid all-rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."

The budget Srixon Soft Feel, which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."

Aimed at female golfers, the Srixion Soft Feel Lady scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, and impressed with its super soft feel on all shots. It also impressed tester Carly Cummins, who felt it was perfect for golfers with slower or medium swing speeds, delivering an easy launch for improved accuracy and control.

Amazon Prime Day runs from 23-26 June, and there is likely to be plenty of discounts on all the best golfing essentials. Our Amazon Prime Day 2026 Golf Deals hub will be bringing you all the best early golf deals and is recommended to anyone after a bargain, whether that's for themselves or for the golfer in your life.

Below you'll find Srixon golf ball prices from other retailers, including Amazon, with pricing relevant to your location and currency.