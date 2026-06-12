The 12 Best Value U.S. Open Apparel Picks That Are Actually Worth It

The U.S Open final round falls on 21st June, which also happens to be Father's Day. If you're still looking for a gift for that special dad in your life, why not gift them something to mark the 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills?

The third men's major of the 2026 promises to be a special one at one at one of the best golf courses in the world - can Scottie Scheffler complete the career grand slam? maybe Rory McIlroy can double his major win total for the year? Regardless, the final round falling on Father's Day means it is the perfect chance to gift your Father a Shinnecock Hills-themed golf gift.

Levelwear aren't the only brand doing US Open-themed apparel this go around - the likes of Peter Millar, Footjoy, BDraddy and more have collections, but none deliver the value of Levelwear. I was lucky to be sent some of Levelwear's US Open collection and it's safe to say I was massively impressed y both the quality and the price tag.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)