The 12 Best Value U.S. Open Apparel Picks That Are Actually Worth It
Levelwear's U.S Open collection delivers lovely apparel pieces to mark the 126th U.S Open - and they're affordable too
The U.S Open final round falls on 21st June, which also happens to be Father's Day. If you're still looking for a gift for that special dad in your life, why not gift them something to mark the 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills?
The third men's major of the 2026 promises to be a special one at one at one of the best golf courses in the world - can Scottie Scheffler complete the career grand slam? maybe Rory McIlroy can double his major win total for the year? Regardless, the final round falling on Father's Day means it is the perfect chance to gift your Father a Shinnecock Hills-themed golf gift.
Levelwear aren't the only brand doing US Open-themed apparel this go around - the likes of Peter Millar, Footjoy, BDraddy and more have collections, but none deliver the value of Levelwear. I was lucky to be sent some of Levelwear's US Open collection and it's safe to say I was massively impressed y both the quality and the price tag.
Considering the polo shirts, pullovers and hoodies are sometimes as much as half the price as competing brands, this collection is without doubt the best value memorabilia from the 126th US Open. I've picked out some of my favorites below, but there are even more options in the full collection which you can find here.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K
3 wood: Ping G440
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Takomo 201T MKII
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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