25 Of The Best Early Golf Deals Ahead Of The Amazon Big Spring Sale
Although the sale event technically isn't live yet, we've found a bunch of mouth-watering deals already online
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale arrives for those in the US on 25th March, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to take advantage of some highly appealing golf deals.
I had a quick search this morning and if this is the number and quality of the deals two days before the event, then I think we should get excited for when the actual sale event goes live.
Below I've picked 25 of the best I've seen so far, from some of the best golf rangefinders, best golf balls and even some apparel options, there should be something for everyone at a wide range of price points. Not willing to splash the cash on the Garmin R50, one of the best golf launch monitors? Fear not, we've found golf accessories for as little as $12. Be sure to keep an eye on the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website as more deals drop later in the week - we'll be on top of all of them.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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