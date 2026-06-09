Vessel Golf Bags Rarely Go On Sale, But You Can Save Up To $100 This Father's Day
The Vessel Player V Pro stand bag scored a flawless 5-star review and is down to $389, see for yourself why our tester called it the last golf bag you'll ever need to buy.
The Vessel Golf Player series are some of the best golf stand bags ever made, much loved by tour professionals and avid golfers around the world. They are also a big favourite with the Golf Monthly testing team, and its Player V received a much sought-after place in our Editor’s Choice Awards 2025.
These premium golf bags are very rarely on sale, and for Father's Day Vessel has dropped up to $100 off across the range, including the Player V Pro down to just $389, from its usual $489.
Shop the Vessel Golf Bags Sale and save up to $100.
In his Vessel Player V Pro review, expert golf bag tester Mike Bailey awarded it a perfect 5-star rating. Mike had nothing but praise for the Player V Pro, and said, "Vessel has pretty much thought of everything in the design of this bag, and it's an incredibly beautiful, well-built, functional, and super durable golf bag."
Amazon Prime Day 2026 is on the horizon, running from June 23-26, and Vessel and many of the best golf brands aren't waiting around, dropping early golfing deals to tie in with Father's Day on June 21st. However, these Vessel deals are worth taking advantage of straight away even if you're shopping for yourself, and are after one of the best golf bags you could ever want.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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