This 2026 Driver Will Suit Golfers Of All Abilities And It's Now Got a Rare $170 Discount
Ping G440 drivers are rated highly by our golf testing team, with flawless reviews, and come recommended in our golf driver buying advice and guides
Ping is one of the most popular brands in this sport, and its Ping G440 Drivers are some of the best golf drivers on the market.
Ping drivers consistently earn spots in our various golf driver of our buying advice articles. When there is a sale on, we want to make sure Golf Monthly readers know all about it, because meaningful deals don't come around very often.
Right now, Carl's Golfland has huge savings across some of our top-rated Ping drivers, and with prices this good, these golf deals are worth serious consideration.
Shop the Ping G440 Golf Driver range on sale at Carl's Golfland
Finding a golf driver to suit your game is the ultimate shortcut to longer drives, conquering narrow fairways, and standing fearless on the tee. Ping's G440 driver lineup features the Max, SFT, and LST, and Ping claims to have designed these stunning-looking golf drivers to deliver a tailored solution for every golf swing.
Whether your game calls for maximum forgiveness, built-in slice correction, precision workability, or balanced all-around performance, there is a Ping G440 model built for you.
Ping claims its renowned forgiveness is now combined with groundbreaking, speed-focused engineering - we focused on these attributes during our testing and the result was the options in the G440 range becoming some of our all-time favorite drivers.
Below you'll find all the information on the G440 discounts, and be sure to click the 'View Details' section, where you'll find a brief rundown on each driver from our driver tester Joe Ferguson and links to our expert reviews.
These deals at Carl's Golfland are US-based, but our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing across the Ping golf driver range in your territory.
If you play another brand, our brand-specific guides feature the best tried-and-tested options from Srixon, Cobra, TaylorMade, Callaway, PXG and Titleist, with our expert testers providing the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on which clubs suit your game.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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