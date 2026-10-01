Amazon Big Deal Days May Be Next Week, But Here Are 12 Early Golf Deals I Recommend Right Now
Although the sale event technically isn't live yet, we've found a number of great deals already online
It is October which means Amazon's Big Deal Days event is nearly here. Due to run on the 6th and 7th October, we can expect to see a wide range of deals on golf equipment and beyond this year. However after having a quick search this morning, it is clear that there are a number of deals on high-quality golf equipment.
Below I've picked 12 of the best I've seen so far, from some of the best golf rangefinders, shoes and even a couple of training aids we can personally attest to. I have looked to cover a range of budgets and price points, especially in the shoes section as the discounts on adidas shoes right now are definitely worth shouting about. The Tour360 shoe being just over $100 is arguably the best deal I've spotted so far, although getting three dozen Mizuno Pro X balls for $100, when they are usually $50 a dozen, competes with it.
Be sure to keep an eye on the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website as more deals drop next week during the event - we'll be on top of all of them. Oh and I should mention that I have only picked products we have tested at Golf Monthly, and we only ever recommend and write about golf gear we have tested.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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