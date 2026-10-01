Amazon Big Deal Days May Be Next Week, But Here Are 12 Early Golf Deals I Recommend Right Now

It is October which means Amazon's Big Deal Days event is nearly here. Due to run on the 6th and 7th October, we can expect to see a wide range of deals on golf equipment and beyond this year. However after having a quick search this morning, it is clear that there are a number of deals on high-quality golf equipment.

Below I've picked 12 of the best I've seen so far, from some of the best golf rangefinders, shoes and even a couple of training aids we can personally attest to. I have looked to cover a range of budgets and price points, especially in the shoes section as the discounts on adidas shoes right now are definitely worth shouting about. The Tour360 shoe being just over $100 is arguably the best deal I've spotted so far, although getting three dozen Mizuno Pro X balls for $100, when they are usually $50 a dozen, competes with it.

Be sure to keep an eye on the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website as more deals drop next week during the event - we'll be on top of all of them. Oh and I should mention that I have only picked products we have tested at Golf Monthly, and we only ever recommend and write about golf gear we have tested.