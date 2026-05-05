I Run Golf Apparel Testing For Golf Monthly, So I've Built My Perfect Outfit From Our Spring Test Day
Managing the golf apparel testing as I do, I've decided to pick out my perfect outfit from our Spring testing day.
I have been managing the golf apparel testing for Golf Monthly for a number of years now - this means two main things:
1). I am lucky enough to test a lot of golf apparel from a wide range of brands
2). I help organize Golf Monthly's two golf apparel testing days. During these days we meet up as a team and test golf apparel sent to us by brands. We do two a year to cover Spring/Summer, and then Autumn/Winter ranges. The first of two testing day events for 2026 took place recently and we had over 40 brands represented and as a team we tested over 300 products.
Due to this, I feel I'm in a good position to write this piece. Doing what I do, I wanted to spend a bit of time picking out my absolute favorite pieces from the day and from my own personal testing. I have included three picks across a variety of categories here so if you are in the market for a polo, or a vest, there are several to choose from.
Polos
Midlayers
Pants
Hoodies
Vests
Jackets
Hats
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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