I Run Golf Apparel Testing For Golf Monthly, So I've Built My Perfect Outfit From Our Spring Test Day

I have been managing the golf apparel testing for Golf Monthly for a number of years now - this means two main things:

1). I am lucky enough to test a lot of golf apparel from a wide range of brands

2). I help organize Golf Monthly's two golf apparel testing days. During these days we meet up as a team and test golf apparel sent to us by brands. We do two a year to cover Spring/Summer, and then Autumn/Winter ranges. The first of two testing day events for 2026 took place recently and we had over 40 brands represented and as a team we tested over 300 products.

Due to this, I feel I'm in a good position to write this piece. Doing what I do, I wanted to spend a bit of time picking out my absolute favorite pieces from the day and from my own personal testing. I have included three picks across a variety of categories here so if you are in the market for a polo, or a vest, there are several to choose from.

Polos

Midlayers

Pants

Hoodies

Vests

Jackets

Hats