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I Run Golf Apparel Testing For Golf Monthly, So I've Built My Perfect Outfit From Our Spring Test Day

Managing the golf apparel testing as I do, I've decided to pick out my perfect outfit from our Spring testing day.

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I Run Golf Apparel Testing For Golf Monthly, So I&#039;ve Built My Perfect Outfit From Our Spring Test Day
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I have been managing the golf apparel testing for Golf Monthly for a number of years now - this means two main things:

1). I am lucky enough to test a lot of golf apparel from a wide range of brands

Polos

Midlayers

Pants

Hoodies

Vests

Jackets

Hats

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.

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