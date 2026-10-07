These Arccos Devices Made Me Better At Golf, And They Are Both On Sale
I used Arccos for the first time this summer and it helped me get better at golf, and now it is one sale there has never been a better time to try it for yourself.
I'm in a very lucky position here at Golf Monthly in the sense my role as a gear tester means some cool products get into my hands.
I head up most of our tech reviews, be that some of the best golf rangefinders, best golf watches and more. I've tested products that are basic, budget-friendly devices all the way to top-of-the-range, all singing and all dancing products meant to really deliver that 'wow' factor.
With 12 years caddying experience under my belt, I was already very familiar with a lot of devices I was to test. However, there was one area I had never dabbled in - shot tracking GPS devices.
So, I spent the entire summer using and testing the new Arccos Air to see what all the fuss was about and the conclusion was a simple one - it made me a better golfer. Now, during Amazon's Big Deal Days sales, it's got a significant discount.
The Arccos Air offers a non-intrusive shot-tracking solution for dedicated golfers looking to improve and learn about their game, delivering deep game insights to help golfers target specific weaknesses.
Read our full Arccos Air Review
The Air is a compact, pocket-sized wearable device that tracks golf shots using built-in motion sensors and GPS, eliminating the need for individual club sensors. Powered by an AI model trained on over 1.5 billion real swings, it is one of, if not the most accurate shot-tracking device on the market.
One of the standout features of the Air is its ability to provide detailed metrics and analytics. The companion app offers comprehensive post-round reviews, identifying strengths and weaknesses in a player's game.
The overview page of a recent competition round, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of my play.
The detail in the post-round review is impressive and a great way to learn what you need to work on - no guesses as to what mine are!
The detailed stats give you legitimate, tangible goals to aim for, whilst the app will suggest practice routines to help you improve.
This detailed data helped me pinpoint specific areas for improvement, such as approach play or driving accuracy. The app even compares your current metrics against your target handicap, offering clear, actionable goals and suggesting practice routines.
I learned so much about my game throughout the summer using this device, so much so that I shaved two shots off my handicap by the end of September. In more good news, it isn't the only Arccos product on sale.
Another Arccos device I tested this year was their Smart Laser rangefinder, and it features the best weather-adjusted yardage feature I've ever experienced in a distance measuring device. It will compliment your Arccos shot-tracking device beautifully.
Read our full Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder Review
The Smart Laser is Arccos' first entry to the competitive rangefinder market, so they had to make it a good one - and they did.
It offers superb accuracy, a crystal clear display and high-tech features we rarely see in competing models. What truly sets the Smart Laser apart are its advanced capabilities when paired with the Arccos app. It provides a highly reliable "Smart Distance" that calculates a "plays like" yardage by factoring in real-time data like slope, elevation, temperature, and wind.
The viewfinder also displays a third number based on peak wind gusts, giving golfers valuable confidence and clarity for club selection in tough weather conditions.
Furthermore, for existing Arccos users, the device automatically tags and sets the precise pin location when shooting the flag, dramatically improving the accuracy of approach and putting data without any manual entry. Consider the Arccos Air your Batman, and the Smart Laser your Robin.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K
3 wood: Ping G440
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Takomo 201T MKII
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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