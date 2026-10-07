These Arccos Devices Made Me Better At Golf, And They Are Both On Sale

I'm in a very lucky position here at Golf Monthly in the sense my role as a gear tester means some cool products get into my hands.

I head up most of our tech reviews, be that some of the best golf rangefinders, best golf watches and more. I've tested products that are basic, budget-friendly devices all the way to top-of-the-range, all singing and all dancing products meant to really deliver that 'wow' factor.

With 12 years caddying experience under my belt, I was already very familiar with a lot of devices I was to test. However, there was one area I had never dabbled in - shot tracking GPS devices.

So, I spent the entire summer using and testing the new Arccos Air to see what all the fuss was about and the conclusion was a simple one - it made me a better golfer. Now, during Amazon's Big Deal Days sales, it's got a significant discount.

The Air is a compact, pocket-sized wearable device that tracks golf shots using built-in motion sensors and GPS, eliminating the need for individual club sensors. Powered by an AI model trained on over 1.5 billion real swings, it is one of, if not the most accurate shot-tracking device on the market.

One of the standout features of the Air is its ability to provide detailed metrics and analytics. The companion app offers comprehensive post-round reviews, identifying strengths and weaknesses in a player's game.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) The overview page of a recent competition round, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of my play. (Image credit: Future) The detail in the post-round review is impressive and a great way to learn what you need to work on - no guesses as to what mine are! (Image credit: Future) The detailed stats give you legitimate, tangible goals to aim for, whilst the app will suggest practice routines to help you improve. Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

This detailed data helped me pinpoint specific areas for improvement, such as approach play or driving accuracy. The app even compares your current metrics against your target handicap, offering clear, actionable goals and suggesting practice routines.

I learned so much about my game throughout the summer using this device, so much so that I shaved two shots off my handicap by the end of September. In more good news, it isn't the only Arccos product on sale.

The Smart Laser is Arccos' first entry to the competitive rangefinder market, so they had to make it a good one - and they did.

It offers superb accuracy, a crystal clear display and high-tech features we rarely see in competing models. What truly sets the Smart Laser apart are its advanced capabilities when paired with the Arccos app. It provides a highly reliable "Smart Distance" that calculates a "plays like" yardage by factoring in real-time data like slope, elevation, temperature, and wind.

(Image credit: Future)

The viewfinder also displays a third number based on peak wind gusts, giving golfers valuable confidence and clarity for club selection in tough weather conditions.

Furthermore, for existing Arccos users, the device automatically tags and sets the precise pin location when shooting the flag, dramatically improving the accuracy of approach and putting data without any manual entry. Consider the Arccos Air your Batman, and the Smart Laser your Robin.