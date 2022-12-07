(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Stealth Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £469 Now £399 One of the most used drivers out on the professional circuit is now under £400, the cheapest we have ever seen it online!

The TaylorMade Stealth Driver Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price This Christmas

When it was introduced in 2022, the TaylorMade Stealth driver (opens in new tab) was arguably a club that we had never seen the likes of before. Featuring flashes of red, the out-there looks were matched with the addition of a Carbon Fibre face introducing golfers to the 'Carbonwood Age.' Now, you can grab it for under £400!

The Plus version is in the bags of Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab), Dustin Johnson (opens in new tab) and even 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods (opens in new tab), whilst the regular Stealth has been one of the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) throughout 2022 and, currently, it is at the cheapest price we have ever seen, with Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) offering it at £70 off.

A hugely impressive, all-round performer, the standout factor of the Stealth is in the consistency of ball flight and distance, especially on shots struck away from the centre. Additionally the engineers at TaylorMade clearly understand the importance of the feel of their metalwoods. If anything, we thought the Stealth models were a fraction higher pitched than the previous generation SIM2. The good news is, the new models still sound powerful and satisfying, wherever they are struck on the face.

Although the looks may not be to everyone's taste, we absolutely loved the striking, premium aesthetics in testing and actually included it in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022, such was the quality. £399 does still sound like a lot but given how this driver only came out this year, it is great to see prices drop on it so soon. For those of you seeking more inspiration for Christmas, make sure you have a read of our guide on the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas.