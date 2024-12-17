Struggling To Think Of Golf Gift Ideas Before Christmas? I've Picked Out The 10 Best Stocking Fillers For Golfers
If you need some smaller golf gift ideas, then you have come to the right place as I have collated 10 of my top picks all golfers will love
For many, Christmas is an exciting time. It's a celebration of family and friendship in which bad jokes, pleasantries and gifts are exchanged. Some people absolutely love the holiday period, taking the opportunity to produce thoughtful gifts for their loved ones and reveling in the delight of reaction after opening.
For others, the act of finding gifts for loved ones can be a bit of a headache and the term 'loved ones' can stretch a bit too far. Mother-in-law gifts, office colleague gifts... sometimes it's hard knowing what to choose.
Another headache can be stocking fillers, especially in the golf space. Say your golf-mad son or daughter wants a new driver for Christmas - great! Now what on earth do you buy them to fill the rest of the stocking? These gifts are supposed to be budget-friendly but also useful. Not many things are worse than a bunch of gifts on Christmas morning that you'll likely never use...
Maybe I've cheated a bit on some of these, as the price points mean they are more like proper presents than stocking fillers, but that being said, everything I've picked below would easily fit into a stocking so that is my rationale somewhat. I can guarantee all golfers will like my selections below, and if you don't believe me, just go for the old trusty and get them a Terry's Chocolate Orange... (Also if you want to shop around for yourself, I have included some links to the best golf sales right now below as well).
Best Christmas sales
- Amazon: Big savings on wide range of golf equipment
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 51% off on all golf equipment
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 70% off select products
- Callaway: Great offers available on clubs, golf balls
- TaylorMade: Discounts on Qi10, Stealth 2 and more
- Garmin: Shop the holiday sale
- Rock Bottom Golf: 25% clearance sale
- Nike: Up to 34% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- Big Max: Up to 30% off select bags
- Stewart Golf: Up to $500 off top models
Best stocking fillers
We start with a really useful, budget-friendly option that can help you or a loved one dial in their grip ahead of the 2025 season...
Scottie's Training Grip | Only $9.99
This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency. Consistent use will have your grip dialed in, allowing you to produce better and more consistent results on the golf course.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
Next we have a couple of golf gloves, the first of which will ensure grip consistency, which could be the root of a much-improved 2025 for many golfers...
MAMG True Grip Glove | $29.99 at Amazon
With clear instruction as to where to have the grip sit in your hands, holding the club correctly has never been easier with the True Grip glove from Me And My Golf.
Read our full Me And My Golf True Grip Glove review
FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove | Up to 11% off at Amazon
Was $27 Now $23.95
The StaSof has been an incredibly popular franchise for over 35 years, both at retail and on Tour, with its popularity coming from the combination of feel and traction, as well as a hint of durability. I would argue this golf glove is one of the best golf stocking stuffers anywhere.
Read our full FootJoy StaSof Glove Review
We'll admit, golf balls can be a bit of a boring present. However, they are as boring as they are useful - there isn't a single golfer (who isn't a pro) that won't need golf balls at some stage in 2025. Buy them some now and they'll be thanking you later!
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 43% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $24.49
And one of our favorite models at the moment is the Tour Response Stripe from TaylorMade. The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. I like the 43% discount as well.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
Next, a gift for the more casual player who likes a fun hit and giggle with his buddies on the golf course and maybe less suited to the player who plays at a posher, more strict country club...
Bushnell Wingman Mini Golf GPS Speaker | 20% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $99.99 Now $79.99
This premium, compact, and lightweight Bluetooth speaker delivers great performance. The inclusion of GPS functionality helps it stand out from standard Bluetooth speakers, but those who want a fuller soundscape to accompany their golf might want to invest in a bigger golf speaker.
Read our full Bushnell Wingman Mini Speaker review
I've selected two of my favorite putting aids that I've used in 2024 next. One is a unique aid that is as fun as it is infuriating given the difficulty but can really help you with your pace control on short to midrange putts. The second gift is one of the best putting mats we've used this year and adds variation to the typical repetitive straight putt the average player hits on their carpet at home.
PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | $26.99 at Amazon
If you're a fan of fun and rather addictive putting aids, the PuttOUT Pressure Putt aid is the one for you. It helps you practice your pace control, with the aim to gauge your speed perfectly for the ball to remain on the small silver target - if not, the ball will return to your feet. It's as infuriating as it is fun, the type of aid you can spend hours using without even realizing.
Read our full PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review
MAMG Breaking Balls Putting Mat | 14% off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $111.15
Here's your chance to work on a part of your game that you've likely ignored, the breaking putt, which makes up around 90 per cent of your work on the greens. It folds away to nothing so it will easily fit in a stocking, and the 14% off the 7.5ft model is not to be ignored.
Read our full Breaking Balls Putting Mat review
My final three entries onto this list are items that could prove very helpful on the golf course, for very different reasons. One can help keep your clubs clean and dry in those tricky wintery conditions, one will keep you warm on those colder days and the final offering can help provide you some sanity when you're in the middle of a bad round - depending what liquid you put in it!
Titleist StaDry Performance Towel | 9% off at Amazon
Was $55 Now $49.95
Titleist is well known for producing some of the best quality golf equipment on the market. You only have to look to some of the best golf bags the brand makes to see this. And the quality on offer is evident in the Titleist StaDry Performance Towel. It features Titleist's patented StaDry material which helps the towel dry quickly when it gets wet. The towel's velour terry exterior helps the towel get into all the gaps in your golf clubs. And if you're really looking to make sure you scrub every last piece of mud off your clubface, it also comes with a groove cleaner and a hub patterned microfiber interior.
Under Armour Halftime Pom Beanie |6% off at Amazon
Was $25.46 Now $23.90
In testing, we found the Under Armour Halftime Pom Beanie to be incredibly comfortable with its super-soft ribbed knit, which offered a good stretch for all shapes and sizes of head. The faux-fur pom adds a playful touch to its classic design, making it a stylish yet functional accessory for winter. That said, the UA brand logo across the beanie might be a bit visually excessive for some, but different strokes for different folks. It is available in several colors and we actually think it is versatile enough for off the course.
Stanley Classic Hip Flask | $18.50 at Amazon
At 237ml capacity, this hip flask from Stanley is made from stainless steel. If you’re not too worried about looks and are after something highly durable, this could be the hip flask for you. It has a cool streamlined look and will fit nicely into any small pocket in your golf bag. It’s dishwasher friendly and there are several colors to choose from as well.
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
-
-
