Stop Searching Amazon! I've Found Women's Outfits Under $100 At PGA Tour Superstore

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day or any other sale event, I find it overwhelming searching through all the women’s golf deals. It’s a good problem to have - so much choice from the best women’s golf clothes to the best women’s golf clubs.

I trawled through Amazon and found my 7 favourite deals and a round-up of the best women’s golf shoes that we’ve tested and are now on offer. But, in my opinion, if you’re looking for some of the best golf skorts or best women’s golf shirts, PGA TOUR Superstore has some heavily discounted items from the leading brands.

It’s time consuming, selecting a brand, then a product, finding out if it’s available in your size, so I’ve tried to help by selecting items that are available in several sizes and combine to make an outfit - some are under $100! My favorite is Puma’s Birds of Paradise sleeveless polo, which I can vouch for - the pattern is striking and it’s really comfortable to wear. Team this with Puma’s navy skort and you’re all set to go for less than $90.

Puma Birds of Paradise Sleeveless Polo Shirt | 26% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $65 Now $47.98 You’ll stand out from the crowd in this eye-catching sleeveless shirt. I thought it might be too bold for me, but I love it! The fabric is extremely soft and lightweight, making it comfortable to wear and it’s also easy to care for as it’s fast-drying. A great addition to a summer wardrobe, especially as it also has UPF 40 protection.

Puma PWRMESH Skort | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $70 Now $34.97 This skort is 15” in length and designed to fit close to the body without flaring. The deep, high-rise mesh waistband adds comfort and support, which its shape retention means that it stays looking fresh all day. It also has two side slit pockets and a concealed pocket on the back. Pair this with Puma’s Birds of Paradise polo shirt and you’ll be the envy of your friends!

Adidas Ultimate365 Tour Polo Shirt | 51% off at PPGA TOUR Superstore

Was $85 Now $41.97 This regular fit top caught my eye because the color is so fresh, and it’s available in most sizes. It’s made of adidas’ seamless PRIMEKNIT for comfort, which means plenty of stretch for freedom of movement. It also features a half-zip collar, which not only adds a bit of style, but women can adjust for increased ventilation.

Adidas Pull On 25” Ankle Pant | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $80 Now $39.97 Everyone needs a white pair of pants for summer - right? You’ll be able to wear these on and off the golf course and you’ll look super smart matching these with adidas’ Ultimate365 Tour shirt. The fabric is very stretchy and the wide power-mesh waist not only provides support through your swing, but also a slimming effect. The pockets back and front are handy too.

Belyn Key Keystone Camo Print Polo | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $116 Now $57.97 I like the standout all-over camo print of this sleeveless shirt and the arm holes have been cut away slightly to give it a modern and sexy look. With a scooped hem, it’s designed to be worn out, but if you prefer to wear shirts tucked in, this works equally well. The zipper has a hidden placket underneath, and these details create an overall sophisticated look.

Belyn Key Camo Tiered Pull-On Skort | 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $118 Now $57.97 Black is not the most summery color, but it can be the most flattering! It also complements beautifully the Belyn Key Keystone Camo print polo. This 16.5” skort is made in a silky soft Matte Jersey for a relaxed and comfortable fit and there’s a cheeky minimalist ruffle on the back in a camo print. It also has front and back pockets for all your small golf essentials.

Tail Sonny Puffer Vest | 45% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $95 Now $51.97 You might not need this vest in your life right now, but when autumn/winter arrives,, you might regret not grabbing this offer! Vests are brilliant, they are so versatile for use in everyday life, not just on the golf course.This one is fully lined with two zipped side pockets and has a feminine cut with a curved hem to complete a stylish design.

Jamie Sadock Contempo Golf Jean | 45% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $110 Now $59.97 I was trying to find the beige pants to go with the puffer vest, but then came across these discounted black golf jeans that will help to complete an outfit. They provide a modern fit in a stretchy fabric for all-round comfort. There’s belt loops if you want to accessorise, as well as pockets front and back, and one on the back has a nice embroidery design.

J Lindeberg Jasmin Colorblock Dress | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $135 Now $100.98 While the colors of this dress might not suit everyone, it is such an elegant looking dress in a colorblock design. I believe the A-shape will flatter most figures and because it’s made in a super elastic Lux Sculpt fabric, the dress will move naturally with your swing. It comes with inner shorts and there’s also two zipped side pockets.