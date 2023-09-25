Remember Tommy Fleetwood's Nike US Open Cap? Now We Can Finally Buy It!
The Ryder Cup player was spotted wearing the Nike Speckled Print Hat at the US Open, and it's now available in the Nike store
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the most recognizable names in golf, with the Ryder Cupper appearing on the European side for a third time in 2023.
It has been a good year for Fleetwood, who has posted many great finishes throughout the season, one of which came at the US Open, where he fired a seven-under round of 63 to move inside the top 5. Along with his incredible scoring, it was also an item of clothing that caught the eye of viewers during the final round at Los Angeles Country Club, with Fleetwood's hat gaining a lot of search volume. A question we saw a lot was 'how do we buy it?' because it wasn't actually available to purchase at the time of the event. This has now changed though as Nike has just put it on sale at $30.
You may wonder why a hat was gaining such popularity? Well, the model in question is the Nike Speckled Print Hat, which has an eye-catching paint splatter design of pink and black, as well as Nike Golf written in a flamboyant font.
It also has a classic six-panel design, with soft cotton and an adjustable strap making it a "one size fits all". It is not the first time that Nike have brought out limited edition products for big, major events.
We have seen plenty of special editions throughout 2023, with Brooks Koepka donning a yellow pair of Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's during the Masters. Along with the Masters, Nike staffers, including Fleetwood, were seen wearing Beatles-inspired footwear at The Open Championship.
Although Fleetwood won't be donning the Speckled Nike hat at the Ryder Cup, he may well be wearing a European version of their Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes, with the brand releasing a limited edition for the team event. Ranked as some of the best Nike golf shoes on the market, they have a yellow and white colorway, with stars running around the upper of the golf shoe.
Along with the Nike, Europe will be wearing Loro Piana clothing, with the Italian design company providing the European side's apparel for a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup.
