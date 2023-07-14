What Cap Is Tommy Fleetwood Wearing?

Tommy Fleetwood wears Nike apparel and shoes at the moment, and as such he also wears a Nike cap, but it is a little different from the model he usually goes for. The Englishman usually opts for the Nike Heritage 86 cap in either the standard design, or the Washed version (which are very similar but the latter seems to have a slightly different finish).

Fleetwood wearing the cool design at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

But at the US Open earlier this year, and then at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fleetwood was wearing a Nike cap with a distinctive design aesthetic. The cap is white and then has pink and black paint splatters on it, and then the Nike Golf logo on the front has a distinctive font too. Now this cap got the internet talking during the Major at Los Angeles Country Club, but unfortunately it has been nigh on impossible to find out any information on it. The below Instagram post suggests it was part of the '86 OG collection but we couldn't find where to buy this yet. We believe the bag and cap in particular were for Nike athletes only.

A post shared by 𝗦 𝗪 𝗢 𝗢 𝗦 𝗛 𝗚 𝗢 𝗟 𝗙 (@swoosh_golf) A photo posted by on

As soon as we know any details on the cap we will let you know but what is clear is that it doesn't look like Nike has any plans to sell this hat at retail but of course there are lots of other designs they do - see our guide on the best Nike golf caps here.

Regardless one piece of Tommy Fleetwood gear you can get are his shoes, which are Nike Tiger Woods '13 special anniversary editions. On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, Nike re-released the design which was inspired by Tiger himself. They are available in black and white and are still available on the Nike website.