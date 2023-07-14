What Cap Is Tommy Fleetwood Wearing?
A Nike staff player, Fleetwood's cap has drawn a lot of attention at the moment thanks to its unique design.
What Cap Is Tommy Fleetwood Wearing?
Tommy Fleetwood wears Nike apparel and shoes at the moment, and as such he also wears a Nike cap, but it is a little different from the model he usually goes for. The Englishman usually opts for the Nike Heritage 86 cap in either the standard design, or the Washed version (which are very similar but the latter seems to have a slightly different finish).
But at the US Open earlier this year, and then at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fleetwood was wearing a Nike cap with a distinctive design aesthetic. The cap is white and then has pink and black paint splatters on it, and then the Nike Golf logo on the front has a distinctive font too. Now this cap got the internet talking during the Major at Los Angeles Country Club, but unfortunately it has been nigh on impossible to find out any information on it. The below Instagram post suggests it was part of the '86 OG collection but we couldn't find where to buy this yet. We believe the bag and cap in particular were for Nike athletes only.
A post shared by 𝗦 𝗪 𝗢 𝗢 𝗦 𝗛 𝗚 𝗢 𝗟 𝗙 (@swoosh_golf)
A photo posted by on
As soon as we know any details on the cap we will let you know but what is clear is that it doesn't look like Nike has any plans to sell this hat at retail but of course there are lots of other designs they do - see our guide on the best Nike golf caps here.
Regardless one piece of Tommy Fleetwood gear you can get are his shoes, which are Nike Tiger Woods '13 special anniversary editions. On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, Nike re-released the design which was inspired by Tiger himself. They are available in black and white and are still available on the Nike website.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Harrington Will Change His Schedule To Improve Ryder Cup Chances
Padraig Harrington says he'll change his summer schedule and play in Europe if Luke Donald says he's genuinely in the mix for a Ryder Cup place
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Long Drive Champion Martin Borgmeier Hits 327-Yard Drive - With A Putter!
Long Drive world champion Martin Borgmeier managed to smash a drive 327 yards with a putter
By Paul Higham • Published