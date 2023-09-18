What Are The European Team Wearing At The Ryder Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the Ryder Cup almost upon us, both Zach Johnson and Luke Donald are making the final touches to their sides with it being announced that Loro Piana, the Italian design company, will be the apparel provider for the European Team.

Loro Piana have been providing the European side with apparel since 2016 and, at Marco Simone in Rome, the European Team will be wearing it once again, with Loro Piana's Ryder Cup collection made up of polos, pullovers, jackets, trousers and belts.

Rory McIlroy at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT IS LORO PIANA?

In the early 1800s, the Loro Piana family began trading wool and, in 1924, Pietro Loro Piana founded Ing. Loro Piana & C., the current company that has a rich heritage in producing the finest wools and craftsmanship, as well as exquisite leather goods.

According to the site, "Loro Piana prides itself on sourcing the very finest, rarest raw materials the world has to offer, including unique cashmere from baby goats in northern China and Mongolia, vicuña from the Andes, extra-fine Merino wool from Australia and New Zealand and lotus flower fiber from Myanmar."

As well as golf, the company has produced garments for the sporting worlds of horse riding, sailing, and historic cars, with all nine of its production sites located in Italy. They also have over 150 stories worldwide.

In a press release, Guy Kinnings, who is the Director of the Ryder Cup, stated: “Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge, have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course. I am delighted that we are working with a symbol of Italian excellence for the first ever Ryder Cup in Italy.”

WHAT WILL THE EUROPEAN TEAM BE WEARING?

Well, we know that the US Team will be wearing Ralph Lauren apparel for the tournament, with a number of fine garments on show for the week of the Ryder Cup. In the case of Team Europe, we now know there will be some extremely stylish clothing on show in Rome.

Last year, at Whistling Straits, we saw an array of different apparel, and this year will be the same, as Loro Piana will be distributing their color-blocked sweaters and polo shirts. There are six new looks in total, as the new collection features a short-sleeved polo with a shirt-style collar and a high-neck shirt with a zipper in Comfort Light technical material.

Team Europe prior to the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Importantly, they all are made from the highest-quality items and allow for a wide range of movement within the swing, with the garments crafted using 3D technology which tracks and simulates players’ movements during the swing. The last notable design feature is the 2023 European Ryder Cup emblem, which is recognizable to every golf fan.

HOW CAN I GET HOLD OF EUROPE'S RYDER CUP APPAREL?

Unfortunately, the apparel from Loro Piana is difficult to get hold off and, what's more, it's also rather pricy, with some garments setting you back thousands of pounds, dollars, or euros.

According to reports, you can only get hold of the apparel from the Rome storefront where, even then, only certain designs and looks will be available, with retail prices allegedly ranging from $520 to $3,450.

Lastly, the brand will also be supporting the European team in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup where, during the final day, the junior side will be donning the same style as the men's side in Italy.