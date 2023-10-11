Our top 5 package set deals - hot picks from Amazon's October Prime Day

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you are new to the game and need a set of clubs to get you off and running or you are in the market for a fresh set, but don't want the hassle of selecting individual clubs some of the games best package sets are the way to go. These sets include everything you need to get on the course and often feature some of the best drivers and irons, to wedges, putters and even bags.

Package sets tend to be the easiest and most cost effective way of making sure you have everything you need to get out on the course, have some fun and hopefully beat your best score!

We have highlighted what we believe are some of the best package sets for men and women on offer, during this weeks Amazon Prime Big Deal Day's, so you can either finally treat yourself to a set and fully immerse yourself in this crazy and wonderful game, or simply update your existing arsenal. Either way you'll better prepared to go out there and play your best golf when you next get the chance.

Callaway XR Package Set

(Image credit: Future)

Callaway XR Package Set | 8% off at Amazon

Was $1,399 Now $1,301.30 This package set got five stars from us in our review. Why? Well it is an outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were. At the moment you can save 8% on the set which is as comprehensive as it gets. Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review

Strata Women's Complete Golf Set (14-piece)

(Image credit: Future)

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece)

(Image credit: Strata)

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $254.99 Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.

Callaway Golf Women's REVA Package Set

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Callaway Women's REVA Golf Set | 15% off at Amazon

Was $999.99 Now $849.93 Our tester loved the overall performance of this package set and claimed it to be the 'Aston Martin' of women's package sets. The Odyssey fang-design putter completes this set in the best way possible and truly showcases it's premium nature. Read our full Callaway Women's REVA Golf Set Review

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)