Our Top 5 Package Set Deals - hot picks from Amazon's October Prime Day
We break down the best deals on golf package sets that we've seen this week
Whether you are new to the game and need a set of clubs to get you off and running or you are in the market for a fresh set, but don't want the hassle of selecting individual clubs some of the games best package sets are the way to go. These sets include everything you need to get on the course and often feature some of the best drivers and irons, to wedges, putters and even bags.
Package sets tend to be the easiest and most cost effective way of making sure you have everything you need to get out on the course, have some fun and hopefully beat your best score!
We have highlighted what we believe are some of the best package sets for men and women on offer, during this weeks Amazon Prime Big Deal Day's, so you can either finally treat yourself to a set and fully immerse yourself in this crazy and wonderful game, or simply update your existing arsenal. Either way you'll better prepared to go out there and play your best golf when you next get the chance.
Callaway XR Package Set
Callaway XR Package Set | 8% off at Amazon
Was $1,399 Now $1,301.30
This package set got five stars from us in our review. Why? Well it is an outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were. At the moment you can save 8% on the set which is as comprehensive as it gets.
Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review
Strata Women's Complete Golf Set (14-piece)
Strata Women's Complete Golf Set (14-piece) | 6% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $469.45
Grab 10 clubs, golf bag and three headcovers for under $470 this Prime Big Deals Event, with the Strata set perfect for those beginning their golfing journey.
Read our full Strata Women’s Set Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece)
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $254.99
Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.
Callaway Golf Women's REVA Package Set
Callaway Women's REVA Golf Set | 15% off at Amazon
Was $999.99 Now $849.93
Our tester loved the overall performance of this package set and claimed it to be the 'Aston Martin' of women's package sets. The Odyssey fang-design putter completes this set in the best way possible and truly showcases it's premium nature.
Read our full Callaway Women's REVA Golf Set Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece)
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 10% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $538.95
The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.
-
-
