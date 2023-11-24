Our New AI-Chat Bot Might Just Be The Perfect Tool To Find The Best Golf Deals On Black Friday
If you are feeling deal fatigue, then I might have found you the ideal tool to help you navigate all the deals faster.
As I am sure you are aware it is Black Friday and with that it seems every single retailer, brand, and product is on offer right now. If you are like me, you are feeling the deal fatigue where the discounts all blend together and sometimes I don't even know what I want to buy anymore. Sure, at Golf Monthly we have tried to be selective with the deals we've picked out in our Black Friday golf deals hub page, and live updates post, but there are still hundreds to navigate across a multitude of categories. Thankfully I think I have found a tool that can help, our new AI-Powered ChatBot.
Play with the chatbot
From testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want. From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, shoes, balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our sales event coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you. I know, you are probably wary of the 'AI' word in there, but from playing around with the tool it worked well. For example I wanted to find some new golf shoes, I searched 'golf shoes' and it produced the adidas Codechaos 22 shoes with 70% off and ZG23's with up to 66% off as well. That sounds ideal to me!
Current top deals
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Report: LIV Golf Pay Record $1.9m Fine To Clear Wiesberger For DP World Tour Return
The big-money circuit has reportedly paid the Austrian's fine to allow him to resume his DP World Tour career
By Mike Hall Published
-
Still Using Old Sunglasses? Thankfully You Can Get An Excellent Oakley Pair With Up To 53% Off Right Now
Oakley produce some excellent sunglasses and, currently, you can grab seven models with over 50% discount!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Still Using Old Sunglasses? Thankfully You Can Get An Excellent Oakley Pair With Up To 53% Off Right Now
Oakley produce some excellent sunglasses and, currently, you can grab seven models with over 50% discount!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Christmas Solved! I'm A Golf Pro And I Want This In My Stocking!
As golfers, we often receive useless, novelty, golf related gifts for Christmas… Not this year! Point your friends and family towards this incredible 48% off speaker deal!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I'm A Former Tour Pro And You Can Recover Like Me With These Tools
If you suffer from aches and pains after 18 holes, these products are worth checking out and are heavily reduced this Black Friday
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Act Fast! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Is Finally Available To Buy
The most talked about putter of the year is available for a limited time only! DO NOT DELAY!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Stop Looking! This Is The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas
This Black Friday deal is the one all golfers will want this Christmas, we are sure of it.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Use This Golf Watch Every Round And It Has An Outstanding Price On Black Friday
The Garmin Approach S62 is one of the best GPS Golf Watches around and it's 20% off this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
I Love These Wedges So Much I Bought Four Of Them And They Are Reduced By 25% Today
The Cleveland CBX ZipCore is my favorite wedge and there are great deals to be had on it this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is reduced by $80 At PGA TOUR Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Last updated