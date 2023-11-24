Our New AI-Chat Bot Might Just Be The Perfect Tool To Find The Best Golf Deals On Black Friday

If you are feeling deal fatigue, then I might have found you the ideal tool to help you navigate all the deals faster.

Our New AI-Chat Bot Might Just Be The Perfect Tool To Find The Best Golf Deals On Black Friday
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Jump to category:
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

As I am sure you are aware it is Black Friday and with that it seems every single retailer, brand, and product is on offer right now. If you are like me, you are feeling the deal fatigue where the discounts all blend together and sometimes I don't even know what I want to buy anymore. Sure, at Golf Monthly we have tried to be selective with the deals we've picked out in our Black Friday golf deals hub page, and live updates post, but there are still hundreds to navigate across a multitude of categories. Thankfully I think I have found a tool that can help, our new AI-Powered ChatBot. 

Play with the chatbot

From testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want. From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, shoes, balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our sales event coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you. I know, you are probably wary of the 'AI' word in there, but from playing around with the tool it worked well. For example I wanted to find some new golf shoes, I searched 'golf shoes' and it produced the adidas Codechaos 22 shoes with 70% off and ZG23's with up to 66% off as well. That sounds ideal to me! 

Current top deals

Topics
Black Friday
Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸