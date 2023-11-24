Our New AI-Chat Bot Might Just Be The Perfect Tool To Find The Best Golf Deals On Black Friday

As I am sure you are aware it is Black Friday and with that it seems every single retailer, brand, and product is on offer right now. If you are like me, you are feeling the deal fatigue where the discounts all blend together and sometimes I don't even know what I want to buy anymore. Sure, at Golf Monthly we have tried to be selective with the deals we've picked out in our Black Friday golf deals hub page, and live updates post, but there are still hundreds to navigate across a multitude of categories. Thankfully I think I have found a tool that can help, our new AI-Powered ChatBot.

Play with the chatbot

From testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want. From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, shoes, balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our sales event coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you. I know, you are probably wary of the 'AI' word in there, but from playing around with the tool it worked well. For example I wanted to find some new golf shoes, I searched 'golf shoes' and it produced the adidas Codechaos 22 shoes with 70% off and ZG23's with up to 66% off as well. That sounds ideal to me!