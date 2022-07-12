Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day

At Golf Monthly we test a lot of golf club sets (opens in new tab) and one of our absolute favorites comes from Strata. Even at the full price RRP, it comes at a lower price point compared to other sets, and this deal gets even sweeter on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) this year as you can get both men's and women's package sets with 30% off!

The set itself recently made our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners (opens in new tab) because they're forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway's top end products, there's no debating the performance on offer.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

You get an impressive amount of equipment for your money regardless of the set you choose. On offer at the moment are the regular 12-piece set (opens in new tab), complete 14-piece set, and the Ultimate 16-piece set.

In all of them we enjoyed the performance of the irons and driver in particular. Beginners will no doubt love the driver and during testing we thought it was one of the best sounding drivers (opens in new tab) we've hit from a package set. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on. The stand bag is also an excellent addition. It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top. It's not waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.

Additionally you can also get the women's package sets from Strata with big discounts as well. You can get a regular 11-piece, regular 16-piece and the Ultimate 16-piece sets for as much as 30% off.