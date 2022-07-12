Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £22934.99
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has 30% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day
At Golf Monthly we test a lot of golf club sets (opens in new tab) and one of our absolute favorites comes from Strata. Even at the full price RRP, it comes at a lower price point compared to other sets, and this deal gets even sweeter on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) this year as you can get both men's and women's package sets with 30% off!
The set itself recently made our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners (opens in new tab) because they're forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway's top end products, there's no debating the performance on offer.
You get an impressive amount of equipment for your money regardless of the set you choose. On offer at the moment are the regular 12-piece set (opens in new tab), complete 14-piece set, and the Ultimate 16-piece set.
In all of them we enjoyed the performance of the irons and driver in particular. Beginners will no doubt love the driver and during testing we thought it was one of the best sounding drivers (opens in new tab) we've hit from a package set. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on. The stand bag is also an excellent addition. It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top. It's not waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.
Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £229.99
From our testing, we know these sets won't be around for long on Amazon.
Additionally you can also get the women's package sets from Strata with big discounts as well. You can get a regular 11-piece, regular 16-piece and the Ultimate 16-piece sets for as much as 30% off.
Strata Women's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £229.99
You can also get the women's Strata package set with a % off discount as well.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
