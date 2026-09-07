If you're new to golf, picking up one of the best golf club sets is the most affordable way to get started. These bundles deliver all the essential clubs you need to hit the course. This Labor Day golf deal sees one of our expert testers' recommended sets – the Callaway Strata hit its lowest price of the year.

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price on the Strata complete set in its 12-club option to just $374.99, a 25% discount on the usual $499.99 – you'll have to move quickly, as Amazon has this marked as a limited-time deal.

In his review, Dan Parker awarded the Callaway Strata package an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising it as a great value buy (even better at this price) and as a versatile option for newcomers to the game. He noted that the driver, hybrids, and irons excel in forgiveness and distance, with only a basic putter keeping the set from earning a perfect score. The irons feature a thick topline that builds confidence over the ball, alongside generous offset engineered to help golfers correct a slice.

The driver is equally impressive, with the 460cc head and regular flex shaft offering the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on. Additionally, the stand bag is very impressive. It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top.

The Strata also comes in a 14-piece choice, but the 12-piece set has the biggest savings. So you have options to take your clubs up to the 14-club limit as and when you wish, and we recommend adding a Callaway lob wedge or a gap wedge to your bag.

Although this deal is US-only, below you'll find the best golf club starter set deals, including the Strata prices from Amazon and other retailers, which conveniently show the pricing relevant to your location.