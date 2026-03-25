Need A New Pair Of Golf Shoes? As Golf Monthly's Shoe Expert I've Picked Out 12 Top Models With As Much 61% Off Right Now
I basically test golf shoes for a living so during Amazon's spring event I've filtered out the good deals from the rest for you...
Sam Tremlett
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I'm slightly addicted to shoes, which places me perfectly to head up golf shoe reviews here at Golf Monthly. I now have far too many pairs lying around the house, much to the annoyance of my flatmate, but when I wasn't testing shoes I would always begin my golfing season by treating myself to a new pair in an attempt to scratch that golfing itch a lot of us have at this time of year.
Now is your best chance of the year so far to get one of the best golf shoes on the market at a discounted price, courtesy of the Amazon Big Spring sale. We have dozens of deals detailed in our live hub, including shoe deals alongside some of the best golf rangefinders, best golf drivers and even some of the very best golf balls money can buy on sale.
Unfortunately, I'm not good enough at this sport to tell which driver is better than another, but I can recommend to you what shoes I think are best for the 2026 season. We've tested and reviewed all 12 of the models I've listed below, all of which have mouth-watering discounts. Be sure to move quickly though, once this sale event is over I can't imagine they'll remain on sale. You can check out the individual reviews to each shoe in the reviews section of our website, whilst some are also featured in both our best spiked golf shoes and best spikeless golf shoes guides.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
- Sam TremlettSenior E-commerce Editor
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