Need A New Pair Of Golf Shoes? As Golf Monthly's Shoe Expert I've Picked Out 12 Top Models With As Much 61% Off Right Now

I'm slightly addicted to shoes, which places me perfectly to head up golf shoe reviews here at Golf Monthly. I now have far too many pairs lying around the house, much to the annoyance of my flatmate, but when I wasn't testing shoes I would always begin my golfing season by treating myself to a new pair in an attempt to scratch that golfing itch a lot of us have at this time of year.

Now is your best chance of the year so far to get one of the best golf shoes on the market at a discounted price, courtesy of the Amazon Big Spring sale. We have dozens of deals detailed in our live hub, including shoe deals alongside some of the best golf rangefinders, best golf drivers and even some of the very best golf balls money can buy on sale.

Unfortunately, I'm not good enough at this sport to tell which driver is better than another, but I can recommend to you what shoes I think are best for the 2026 season. We've tested and reviewed all 12 of the models I've listed below, all of which have mouth-watering discounts. Be sure to move quickly though, once this sale event is over I can't imagine they'll remain on sale. You can check out the individual reviews to each shoe in the reviews section of our website, whilst some are also featured in both our best spiked golf shoes and best spikeless golf shoes guides.