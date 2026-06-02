Nelly Korda Is Using One Of The Coolest Bags I've Ever Seen At The U.S. Women's Open, And You Can Buy It

The world of women's golf heads to Los Angeles this week and the stunning Riviera Country Club for the U.S. Women's Open. No doubt the course and the setting will be the star of the show but another storyline is Nelly Korda who has won three times in 2026, including The Chevron Championship.

As a result TaylorMade has unveiled a stunning new collection to celebrate this event and its history, as well as look to utilize the inevitable eye balls Korda and her gear will get come Sunday! Featuring a beautiful staff bag and some headcovers, it is great to see this collection go on sale to the public because in previous events it has been very tricky to get the unique gear TaylorMade makes for women's Major Championships.

All looks pretty cool right? Well there are callouts and easter eggs everywhere in this collection, in particular on the bag itself. To start, the overall collection seeks to give off glamor and harken back to a time when Los Angeles was aspirational for not just the rest of the United States but the world.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade)

The collection features the Martinique banana-leaf pattern which was created by CW Stockwell in 1942 and synonymous with old Hollywood interiors ever since. The colors used include a soft pink with forest green elements which really looks outstanding in my opinion. There is also sublime green stitching and brass details which give off that ultra-premium finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TaylorMade) (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Of course Hollywood and it's golden era plays a key role here which speaks to me as a film buff! As you can above there is a ticket stub is on one valuables pockets and then there is a martini glass, and a pair of sunglasses elsewhere as well. Additionally one of my favorite elements is the pool-inspired lining too.

There are also headcovers in the collection which feature the same banana leaf pattern, and they feature much of the same colors as well. It truly is stunning and I need to find a way to own it myself...