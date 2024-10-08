One Of Our Favorite Golf Package Sets Is Now 20% Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Big Deal Days is upon us and, as we have seen in previous events, the Strata Package Set is one of the biggest and most popular golf products reduced

A close up of the men&#039;s Strata Package Set
(Image credit: Future)
Matt Cradock
By
published

As you may know, by now, we love a package set at Golf Monthly, with it being the perfect, cheap set-up for those wanting to begin their golf journey. 

Providing you with a bag and various clubs, it gives you the basics to get out on the course and play, whilst it won't break the bank as the best golf club sets can cost as little as a few hundred dollars.

Scouring the market, there are many options to choose from and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, one of our favorite models is available with a significant discount. What's more, Strata alter the amount of clubs in their Package Sets so, if you have a limited budget, there will be a model for everyone.

Strata Men's Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon Was $599.99 Now $479.99

Strata Men's Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $479.99

This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers, with each club providing plenty of forgiveness and aid to getting the ball in the air as easily as possible.

Also available in 14-piece (Now $399.99) and 12-piece (Now $319.99)

View Deal
Strata Women’s Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon Was $599.99 Now $479.99

Strata Women’s Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $479.99

This all-encompassing package set is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user- friendly in their golf game.

Also available in 14-piece ($399.99) and 11-piece ($319.99)

View Deal

To begin with, we have extensively tested both the men's and women's package sets from Strata and can comfortably say they are amongst the best golf club sets for beginners that money can buy.

How, you may ask? Well, if you take a look through the bag you will notice that the irons feature thick toplines that inspire confidence at address, whilst the offset straightens the ball flight for those who slice it. In testing, they were the stand-outs in the men's and women's sets, due to the fact that the light, regular shafts, helped us create speed that, in turn, helped get the ball in the air.

We now move to drivers and fairway woods which, infamously, are regarded as the hardest clubs to hit in the bag for the beginner golfer. If you look at the best golf drivers, they are often designed with 10.5° of loft but, in the package set, there is a lot more present, with a large head and plenty of the face visible at address. Once again, this was very confidence-inspiring and will help those wanting to get the ball in the air off the tee.

Image 1 of 2
Strata Men's Golf Package Set
(Image credit: Dan Parker)

The only slight negative to both package sets is the putter, which has a blade style footprint. Here, we would rather see a mallet style design that offers more weight and forgiveness so, if you do want to change the flat stick without breaking the bank, it's worth checking out our guide on the best cheap putters, with all the models featured costing under $100.

As mentioned, the Strata Package Sets are available in different set numbers and, in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, you can grab the men's 16-piece set that features 11 clubs, four headcovers and a handy stand bag for 20% off. What's more, the 14-piece and 12-piece set have also been reduced by 20% this Big Deal Days, as have the women's 16-piece, 14-piece and 11-piece sets. 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

