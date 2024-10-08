One Of Our Favorite Golf Package Sets Is Now 20% Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

As you may know, by now, we love a package set at Golf Monthly, with it being the perfect, cheap set-up for those wanting to begin their golf journey.

Providing you with a bag and various clubs, it gives you the basics to get out on the course and play, whilst it won't break the bank as the best golf club sets can cost as little as a few hundred dollars.

Scouring the market, there are many options to choose from and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, one of our favorite models is available with a significant discount. What's more, Strata alter the amount of clubs in their Package Sets so, if you have a limited budget, there will be a model for everyone.

To begin with, we have extensively tested both the men's and women's package sets from Strata and can comfortably say they are amongst the best golf club sets for beginners that money can buy.

How, you may ask? Well, if you take a look through the bag you will notice that the irons feature thick toplines that inspire confidence at address, whilst the offset straightens the ball flight for those who slice it. In testing, they were the stand-outs in the men's and women's sets, due to the fact that the light, regular shafts, helped us create speed that, in turn, helped get the ball in the air.

We now move to drivers and fairway woods which, infamously, are regarded as the hardest clubs to hit in the bag for the beginner golfer. If you look at the best golf drivers, they are often designed with 10.5° of loft but, in the package set, there is a lot more present, with a large head and plenty of the face visible at address. Once again, this was very confidence-inspiring and will help those wanting to get the ball in the air off the tee.

The only slight negative to both package sets is the putter, which has a blade style footprint. Here, we would rather see a mallet style design that offers more weight and forgiveness so, if you do want to change the flat stick without breaking the bank, it's worth checking out our guide on the best cheap putters, with all the models featured costing under $100.

As mentioned, the Strata Package Sets are available in different set numbers and, in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, you can grab the men's 16-piece set that features 11 clubs, four headcovers and a handy stand bag for 20% off. What's more, the 14-piece and 12-piece set have also been reduced by 20% this Big Deal Days, as have the women's 16-piece, 14-piece and 11-piece sets.