Multiple Versions Of Our Favorite Package Set Are Now 15% Off

Taking up a new sport can be an intimidating prospect, especially when you are not sure where to begin! When it comes to golf, there are so many factors - new clubs, how to hit the ball, what's the correct apparel to wear - it can be mind-boggling.

First things first, to play the game, you will need clubs. They are the items that will propel the ball forward and, once again, there are problems here, with the best golf drivers, best golf irons and best golf putters setting back users hundreds and hundreds of dollars.

Admittedly, golf equipment isn't the cheapest and, when it comes to purchasing it, you don't want to be forking out a lot of money for something you may not even like. Help is at hand though, as this is where a package set comes in, with the best golf club sets providing users with all the basics they need and, importantly, they won't break the bank.

Currently, during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can grab one of our favorite models with significant discounts. The model in question is the Strata Men's Golf Package Set which, with 15% off, is now at one of its lowest prices we have ever seen!

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $339.99 The 12-piece set offers incredible value, with nine clubs, bag and three headcovers equating to under $340! That's excellent value for money, especially for those starting out.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-Piece) | 6% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $468.95 Pick up 10 golf clubs, bag and three headcovers for under $470 these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with the 14-piece set providing excellent forgiveness in a well-built package.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 17% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $500 The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.

There are four sets to choose from, with all four providing various club and price options. For those wondering, we have included a list below of what clubs feature in each set

9 Club Set - Driver, hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, putter, bag, 2 headcovers

Driver, hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, putter, bag, 2 headcovers 12 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers

Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers 14 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers

Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers 16 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, 2 hybrids, 6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter, bag, 4 headcovers

Having tested the Strata Package Set before, we know that the driver, hybrids and irons are all super forgiving and offer plenty of distance. How, you may ask? Well, beginning with the irons, they all have extremely thick toplines and the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons.

To help get the ball airborne, something which beginner golfers will want help with, the shafts feature in a regular flex which, along with the thick topline, work well to help get the ball off the ground. A side note is that the quality of the grips and shafts are akin to a premium set of cavity back irons but it's worth mentioning that the faces do scuff slightly after regular use.

Along with the irons, the driver is extremely forgiving, with a lot of the face visible at address. This, combined with the large nature of the 460cc head, makes it a confidence-boosting prospect when at address. What's more, like the irons, the regular shaft is on the whippier side of regular, which will help generate speed and height.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

There is a lot to like about the Strata Package Set, with the only slight downside being the putter, which is where manufacturers tend to save money. However, help is at hand as, personally, we would recommend looking at the best cheap putters for under £/$100, especially as the putter is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to save shots on the course.