Multiple Versions Of Our Favorite Package Set Are Now 15% Off

Taking up a new sport can be an intimidating prospect, especially when you are not sure where to begin! When it comes to golf, there are so many factors - new clubs, how to hit the ball, what's the correct apparel to wear - it can be mind-boggling.
First things first, to play the game, you will need clubs. They are the items that will propel the ball forward and, once again, there are problems here, with the best golf drivers, best golf irons and best golf putters setting back users hundreds and hundreds of dollars.
Admittedly, golf equipment isn't the cheapest and, when it comes to purchasing it, you don't want to be forking out a lot of money for something you may not even like. Help is at hand though, as this is where a package set comes in, with the best golf club sets providing users with all the basics they need and, importantly, they won't break the bank.
Currently, during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can grab one of our favorite models with significant discounts. The model in question is the Strata Men's Golf Package Set which, with 15% off, is now at one of its lowest prices we have ever seen!
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $254.99
Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $339.99
The 12-piece set offers incredible value, with nine clubs, bag and three headcovers equating to under $340! That's excellent value for money, especially for those starting out.
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-Piece) | 6% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $468.95
Pick up 10 golf clubs, bag and three headcovers for under $470 these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with the 14-piece set providing excellent forgiveness in a well-built package.
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $500
The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.
There are four sets to choose from, with all four providing various club and price options. For those wondering, we have included a list below of what clubs feature in each set
- 9 Club Set - Driver, hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, putter, bag, 2 headcovers
- 12 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers
- 14 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter, bag, 3 headcovers
- 16 Club Set - Driver, fairway wood, 2 hybrids, 6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter, bag, 4 headcovers
Having tested the Strata Package Set before, we know that the driver, hybrids and irons are all super forgiving and offer plenty of distance. How, you may ask? Well, beginning with the irons, they all have extremely thick toplines and the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons.
To help get the ball airborne, something which beginner golfers will want help with, the shafts feature in a regular flex which, along with the thick topline, work well to help get the ball off the ground. A side note is that the quality of the grips and shafts are akin to a premium set of cavity back irons but it's worth mentioning that the faces do scuff slightly after regular use.
Along with the irons, the driver is extremely forgiving, with a lot of the face visible at address. This, combined with the large nature of the 460cc head, makes it a confidence-boosting prospect when at address. What's more, like the irons, the regular shaft is on the whippier side of regular, which will help generate speed and height.
There is a lot to like about the Strata Package Set, with the only slight downside being the putter, which is where manufacturers tend to save money. However, help is at hand as, personally, we would recommend looking at the best cheap putters for under £/$100, especially as the putter is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to save shots on the course.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
