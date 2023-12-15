Is This The Best Golf Gift This Christmas? Tiger Woods May Think So

You may not have heard of Daphne’s Animal Headcovers but if you’ve watched any professional golf in the last thirty years then you will definitely be familiar with their work. Specifically the iconic headcover that has been on the driver of Tiger Woods throughout his pro career. You can now buy that very same headcover on Amazon.

Daphne's Animal Golf Headcovers

Now $36.99 You can be like the GOAT by picking up Tiger's iconic headcover "Frank" on Amazon. Fits driver sizes up to 460cc, made from the highest quality materials and adds individuality and personality to your golf bag.

Buying gifts for golfers can be a tricky business if you don’t know what you are looking for, but the headcover used by the greatest golfer ever (apologies to Jack, but he is) is a can't miss choice and is guaranteed to put a smile on the face of any golfer this Christmas. Except maybe Phil Mickelson, if you're buying for Phil then maybe find something else.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The woman behind the head covers is Jane Spicer who first began making novelty animal puppets when she was aged just 10. Several years later someone suggested she should turn them into headcovers for golf clubs. She did but selling them was not easy to begin with. Spicer started off small, selling a few here and there to different pro-shop managers at various golf clubs.

One of those was Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California, and one of the members of that golf club just happened to be a certain Earl Woods. His wife, Kultida, bought one for their son, Eldrick. The rest, as they say, is history.

She would give her son a new tiger headcover each year with the words Rak jack Mea (Thai for “Love from Mom”) sewn on the back. At the end of the year she would write down her son’s achievements and stuff the note into the old headcover and store it away.

As Tiger’s success grew, the headcover became more iconic and eventually Nike gave it a life of its own. Quite literally, as a genius advertising campaign saw “Frank” come to life, as Tiger’s sassy sidekick.

In addition to the Tiger, Daphne's Headcovers offer all manner of other novelty items too, from eagles to pirates to sharks plus loads of different dogs and other furry pals. You can also pick up covers for fairways and hybrids too, so "Frank" has some company in the golf bag.

Every golfer uses head covers for their driver, fairway woods and hybrids so unlike the novelty golf balls or the desktop golf set, this is a gift that a golfer will actually use and appreciate. Tiger loves it, and you will too. It’s very reasonably priced too considering it is something that can be found in the bag of the greatest golfer to ever play the game (again, sorry Jack).