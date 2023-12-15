Is This The Best Golf Gift This Christmas? Tiger Woods May Think So
Tiger's iconic driver headcover is available to buy at Amazon and could be the perfect gift for any golfer
You may not have heard of Daphne’s Animal Headcovers but if you’ve watched any professional golf in the last thirty years then you will definitely be familiar with their work. Specifically the iconic headcover that has been on the driver of Tiger Woods throughout his pro career. You can now buy that very same headcover on Amazon.
Daphne's Animal Golf Headcovers
Now $36.99
You can be like the GOAT by picking up Tiger's iconic headcover "Frank" on Amazon. Fits driver sizes up to 460cc, made from the highest quality materials and adds individuality and personality to your golf bag.
Buying gifts for golfers can be a tricky business if you don’t know what you are looking for, but the headcover used by the greatest golfer ever (apologies to Jack, but he is) is a can't miss choice and is guaranteed to put a smile on the face of any golfer this Christmas. Except maybe Phil Mickelson, if you're buying for Phil then maybe find something else.
The woman behind the head covers is Jane Spicer who first began making novelty animal puppets when she was aged just 10. Several years later someone suggested she should turn them into headcovers for golf clubs. She did but selling them was not easy to begin with. Spicer started off small, selling a few here and there to different pro-shop managers at various golf clubs.
One of those was Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California, and one of the members of that golf club just happened to be a certain Earl Woods. His wife, Kultida, bought one for their son, Eldrick. The rest, as they say, is history.
She would give her son a new tiger headcover each year with the words Rak jack Mea (Thai for “Love from Mom”) sewn on the back. At the end of the year she would write down her son’s achievements and stuff the note into the old headcover and store it away.
As Tiger’s success grew, the headcover became more iconic and eventually Nike gave it a life of its own. Quite literally, as a genius advertising campaign saw “Frank” come to life, as Tiger’s sassy sidekick.
In addition to the Tiger, Daphne's Headcovers offer all manner of other novelty items too, from eagles to pirates to sharks plus loads of different dogs and other furry pals. You can also pick up covers for fairways and hybrids too, so "Frank" has some company in the golf bag.
Every golfer uses head covers for their driver, fairway woods and hybrids so unlike the novelty golf balls or the desktop golf set, this is a gift that a golfer will actually use and appreciate. Tiger loves it, and you will too. It’s very reasonably priced too considering it is something that can be found in the bag of the greatest golfer to ever play the game (again, sorry Jack).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
Can You Brush The Green With Your Hand?
There's sand on the line of your putt - are you allowed to brush the green with your hand to remove it or not...?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Charlie Woods Moved Back To Same Tees As John Daly And Nelly Korda At PNC Championship
Tiger Woods' son will play off the same tees as the likes of John Daly and Nelly Korda at this week's PNC Championship in Florida
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Looking For A New Golf Bag? Here Are Our 9 Favorite Christmas Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf bags this Christmas
By David Usher Published
-
We Can't Believe This Deal Is Still Live! Grab The Latest Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x At Their Lowest Ever Price
Two of the best golf balls are still on offer, with two dozen Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x's now under $100!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Golf Balls Make The Ideal Christmas Gift, Here Are Our 9 Favorite Ball Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls this Christmas. After all, balls make an ideal gift for golfers!
By David Usher Published
-
17 Golf Gifts That Are Actually Good
Gifting for golfers is tough. Here are 17 new gift ideas that we are sure the golfer in your life will love
By Dan Parker Published
-
3 Of The Best Package Set Deals I Have Seen This Christmas - with as much as 20% off
In the market for a package set? Well I have found three excellent deals on models we have tested at Rock Bottom Golf.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
This Five-Star Golf Shoe Used By Rory Is My Absolute Favorite, And It's Got 39% Off Right Now
If you want Rory McIlroy's Nike golf shoe at a budget price, now is the time to strike as it has 39% off!
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Get A Free Cart Bag When You Buy a PowaKaddy Electric Trolley Before Christmas
Clubhouse Golf are offering a FREE Cart Bag worth up to £289 with purchases on selected Electric Trolleys this month
By David Usher Published
-
Costco Kirkland Signature Irons Go On Sale - Here's What You Need To Know
After keeping us waiting for months, Costco has finally released its Kirkland Signature irons to the market
By Matt Cradock Published