I’m A Golf Coach And These Are The 10 Christmas Gifts That I Would Recommend For My Pupils

If you’re stuck on buying a gift for a special someone who has been struggling with their golf game, then keep reading. Golf opens up a whole world of various potential pressies and these are my top 10 ideas for this festive season. These are gifts that will not only help them improve but make winter practice more appealing by keeping them warm while they work at their games.

My number one activity this Christmas is to get my pupils doing their housework. How’s that going to improve their scores I hear you ask? These first few items make working on your game inside the house a piece of Christmas cake. First up, my putting shopping list.

Short Game Gains Signature Stainless Steel Putting Mirror

You can really hone your stroke with this gorgeous putting mirror. Turn up the levels of your technical practice by working on your start line. Just one of the brilliant drills you can do indoors using this bit of kit. Keep the face square and the putter on the line and it will roll down the length of the ruler that comes with the mirror. Also you’ll be doing your bit to support The Morgan Pressel Foundation, helping to diagnose breast cancer early.

Short Game Gains Putting Mirror with Limited Edition Pink Case (Image credit: Short Game Gains)

Sharpie Glam Pop Permanent Markers

A great stocking filler. Have fun customizing your golf balls and utilize the handy line up tool to perfect your alignment and keep an eye on your stroke. Choosing a bright color that makes you happy is really important as it will lift your mood out on the course. A ball that makes you smile will keep your spirits up even if your performance isn’t quite at the top of the tree.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

A putting green with ball return, this is so much fun after Christmas lunch! Have a game of snakes and ladders from the 2ft intervals - if you hole it you go up the ladder, miss one and it’s back to the start. This could turn into a whole heap of fun and you’ll be improving your scores. With a choice of hole sizes and therefore difficulty, you’ll have lots of options depending on how much golf your Christmas guests have played. Also the balls get returned to you, just in case you’ve overdone the Christmas pudding! I love the Perfect Putting Mat.

Spread some Christmas Cheer with this fun Putting Mat (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Spornia SPG-5 Golf Practice Net (Compact Edition)

Being able to hit balls indoors when the weather is rubbish is essential when it comes to maintaining momentum in your game over the colder months. Here are a few pressies to help you do just that.

Keep up your garden golf (convert to garage golf in awful weather) with this handy little net (1.65m x 1.65m x 1.9m high ). It’s also perfect for honing your short-game practice. It takes up less room than your usual practice net. It’s especially great for hitting half shots while working on impact position. It can be set up on the lawn, patio or garage and you can happily chip balls into the circular chipping net provided. The net even returns the ball to you rather like the previously mentioned putting mat. You might also want to check out our guide on the best putting mats. We have also tested the larger SPG-8 version too which performed excellent.

Spornia's SPG-5 compact net is idea for home improvement (Image credit: Spornia)

PHIGOLF2 Smart Home Golf Simulator

This mobile golf game featuring WGT & E6 Connect Apps and Software (iOS & Android Compatible) will top off your Christmas Day with quite literally a round of golf! This home simulator looks like so much fun!

PHIGOLF2 Home Golf Game Simulator makes playing golf indoors fun (Image credit: PhiGolf)

OCOOPA UT3 Lite Magnetic Hand Warmers

There’s nothing better than actually being on the course on a cold crisp winter day. If you have the right kit then there is no excuse not to gain something each time you go and play a few holes. Plus you’ll be taking advantage of the fact that most golfers aren’t keen on hitting the fairway when the temperatures drop, so get out there and enjoy millionaires golf.

These rechargeable hand warmers are amazing. Plug them in and charge them up, you’ll then have over 12 hours cosy time. Plus, you’ll avoid frost bitten fingers. I’m in love with these, and if your hands stay warm you’ll maintain the feel in your short game.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Famara Wrist Warmers

I adore these fingerless merino wool alternatives to gloves. I add them to my standard FootJoy WinterSof Glove as an extra warming aid. Simply pull them up when you take your shot then roll that rainbow of joy back over the black gloves. A splash of color in an otherwise dreary winter round. They look really classy teamed with the merino wool bobble hat, so if anyone was feeling generous I’d opt for both.

Famara's merino wool wrist warmers will keep the cold out with style (Image credit: Famara)

Powerbug Universal Golf Push Trolley Organizer Pouch

If you’ve had kids you’ll know that an organiser is essential. This is that must-have item, but for your golf trolley. Absolute genius and saves scrabbling about in your bag for all kinds of stuff. In this case, I’m thinking flask of coffee, hand warmers, and if it’s quiet on the course, maybe even a mini speaker to bop down the fairways and keep your spirits uplifted as you play.

Powerbug universal trolley organiser is a must have for your hot chocolate and hand warmers (Image credit: Powerbug)

Sun Mountain Golf ClubGlider Travel Bag

As I’m forever dreaming of my next holiday to the sun with the clubs, this is a game changer when it comes to winter golf travel.

Working on those marginal gains will see your golf improve, one such gain will be fitness. Namely stability, strength and flexibility. This is your number one tool to get you golf fit.

The Sun Mountain ClubGlider makes travelling with your clubs a piece of festive cake (Image credit: Katie Dawkins and Sun Mountain)

GolfForever Golf Swing Trainer Aid

The winter is all about getting on top of your golf fitness. I love the tool that Scottie Scheffler is a big fan of and it makes a workout extremely golf specific. This can be easily rigged to something at home and there are so many awesome exercises that build core stability and rotation. It's a gym in a box.

Your one stop it of kit for getting fit for golf this Winter (Image credit: GolfFOREVER)

So, that's the list. Santa won't deliver all of these and we shouldn’t expect him to, but I’m hoping at least one of them creeps onto your list or has given you some present inspiration. There is so much you can work on with your golf game over the winter and options to suit different budgets. I hope this has sparked some creativity for your Christmas shopping!