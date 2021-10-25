Short Game Tips
When you first start to play golf, your attention naturally falls on the long game. If you can consistently strike good shots, you can develop the sort of enjoyment that will keep you coming back time and again. However, as you start to improve your attention must naturally switch to the short game. This is where you turn good ball striking into a good score. Our short game tips section has been designed to help you with the many different aspects to this area of the game. From the basics of a good chipping game to more complicated shots such as the flop shot, chip and runand the hybrid chip, there are a host of shots to learn. We also have advice on how to create spin with your wedges, the best way to escape sand and some top tips on how to pitch it close. There is a lot to learn in the short game but if you can develop some of these keys, your score will quickly tumble.
Latest
Improve Your Bunker Play By Shifting Your Mentality
Advanced PGA pro Katie Dawkins guides you through some tips on how to conquer your fear of bunkers
-
How To Escape From A Bad Lie In Golf
PGA pro Katie Dawkins discusses how a change in mindset can help golfers escape trouble more often
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Bunker Play Made Easy: Traffic Light Drill
In this article, PGA pro Katie Dawkins shares a brilliant drill designed to improve your bunker play
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Short Chipping Tips: How To Choose The Right Club
PGA professional Katie Dawkins shares some chipping tips that will help golfers choose the right club more often
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Improve Your Feel With This Golf Chipping Drill
PGA pro John Jacobs shares a simple chipping drill that will improve your feel around the greens
By Golf Monthly •
-
Lower Your Scores With This 60-Minute Short Game Practice Routine
In this video, John Howells shares his tips on how to improve your short game and shoot lower scores
By Golf Monthly •
-
How To Pitch From Muddy Lies
It can be a difficult shot to play, but not if you get your setup right
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
Difference Between Pitching And Chipping
Dan Grieve, Head Professional at Woburn Golf Club, offers his expert advice to help you improve your short game
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
Beginners Guide To Chipping
Dan Grieve with some expert advice on the chipping basics
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
How To Hit A Flop Shot
Simple advice on how to master this eye-catching shot
By in partnership with TaylorMade •