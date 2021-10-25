Short Game Tips

By

When you first start to play golf, your attention naturally falls on the long game. If you can consistently strike good shots, you can develop the sort of enjoyment that will keep you coming back time and again. However, as you start to improve your attention must naturally switch to the short game. This is where you turn good ball striking into a good score. Our short game tips section has been designed to help you with the many different aspects to this area of the game. From the basics of a good chipping game to more complicated shots such as the flop shot, chip and runand the hybrid chip, there are a host of shots to learn. We also have advice on how to create spin with your wedges, the best way to escape sand and some top tips on how to pitch it close. There is a lot to learn in the short game but if you can develop some of these keys, your score will quickly tumble.

Latest

bunker play

Improve Your Bunker Play By Shifting Your Mentality

Advanced PGA pro Katie Dawkins guides you through some tips on how to conquer your fear of bunkers

123...789NextArchives

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.