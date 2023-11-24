I'm A Former Tour Pro And You Can Recover Like Me With These Tools

If you suffer from aches and pains after 18 holes, these products are worth checking out and are heavily reduced this Black Friday

Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
published

For years, I was putting my body through the daily stress and pressure of training in the gym and on the course to try and perform to the best of my ability. However, this certainly takes it's toll on your joints and muscles, especially when there is such emphasis on gaining speed in today's game. Now as much as flexibility and our bodies capabilities are genetic, we can certainly use some of the best golf fitness equipment to help us gain power and speed in the golf swing.

Now while I'm now playing again as an amateur, I still like to train and remain competitive through county and national level golf and to do so I'm still trying to proof my body for tournament golf, I'm not getting younger and while i'm pushing on 30 years old next year, my body certainly doesn't recover like it used to. 

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun

Hyperice are a brand that I have trusted to help ease pain on a persistent shoulder injury over the past year or so. Not only is the Hyperice Venom Shoulder 2 on sale that was crucial to my recovery, but so are many of the brands' best recovery devices at up to 20% off this Black Friday.

Hyperice Venom Shoulder 2 I 20% off on Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $199.99

The Hyperice Venom Shoulder 2 is the perfect tool to warm your shoulder up before teeing off or helping it recover after a day on the course. The combination of heat and percussion effortlessly relieve pain.

Hyperice Normatec 3 I 13% off on Amazon

Was $799.99 Now $699.99

The Hyperice Normatec 3 compression device is the perfect way to ease any tension or tiredness in your legs. 7 levels of compression allow you to warm up or cool down from the round in a tailored manor. 

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 I 23% off on Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $99.99

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is a lightweight, portable massage gun with multiple control settings. The multiple nozzles are perfect for easing pain and reducing inflammation. 

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 I 20% off on Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $159.99

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is a powerful and lightweight percussion gun that comes equipped with six additional nozzle attachments to relieve any style of pain or ache your body may have.

The Hypervolt Go 2 is the perfect device to use at home, but also keep in your golf bag as an on-the-go device to use in the clubhouse or on the course if you find yourself waiting on the tee-box and seizing up. By using the Hyperice products you are giving yourself the best chance at performing, especially if you find yourself playing multiple days during the week.

Sam De'Ath
Sam De'Ath
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.


Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°

Hybrid: Ping G430 19°

Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021 


