Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder to see if it can be classed as the ultimate recovery tool
A great recovery tool that will certainly help golfers suffering from shoulder pain. The customization of heat and vibration allows the user to remain comfortable while wearing the device and can all be controlled via the app and Bluetooth connection. Be sure to order for the correct shoulder as they are two separate devices
Heat and vibration provided immediate muscle relief
Long three hour battery life
Left shoulder device is sold separately and can't be used on right side
Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder Review
In the modern game, having distance off the tee is somewhat of a necessity and doing so requires putting your body under high amounts of pressure, both on the course and training outside of golf. As someone who continues to try and play golf at a high level, I regularly put my body through its paces in the gym and consequently picked up a shoulder injury last year. Through what seems like endless amounts of physio and rehabilitation sessions, I was keen to see how the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder may aid or even speed up my recovery process back to full fitness.
Creating speed in the golf swing requires a lot of repetitions, both swinging golf clubs and lifting weights at absolute maximum effort and therefore injuries are likely to occur if you fail to look after your body correctly. There are programs such as the Pliability Fitness app that will help with mobility and prevent lactic acid buildup after walking 18 holes, but the Venom 2 Shoulder provides a more direct approach to helping heal that specific area of the body. The Venom 2 Shoulder is just one of the products available in an impressive lineup of recovery tools from the Hyperice brand and is certainly one of the best pieces of golf fitness equipment available.
The product itself looks and feels extremely premium thanks to a lightweight neoprene wrap which makes it really comfortable to put on and use. There are large velcro straps that hold the newly designed Hyperheat technology securely in place and the neon lights on the control panel show you your device is switched on. This new technology has allowed the Venom 2 Shoulder to be designed with over double the heated area compared to the original model and the three vibration patterns allow you to fully customize your recovery.
The device is easily turned on via a button on the sleeve where the battery sits and there are two separate buttons to ignite the use of both heat and vibration. The Venom 2 Shoulder heats up almost instantaneously and reaches hot enough temperatures that on the higher levels you should not wear the device in direct contact with skin, but over a top was the perfect amount of heat to help relieve any pain. I found the different variations of vibration beneficial, as depending on how sore my shoulder was that day, I could opt for smoother pulses which eased my pain over time.
Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder was the Bluetooth connectivity to the Hyperice app, which allows you to control both the heat and vibration levels, as well as the time of your recovery session. The device has an extended three-hour battery life, meaning you can get plenty of recovery sessions in without having to recharge - something I found particularly beneficial when I recently traveled with the device. If you are also someone who likes to train or play golf abroad, the Venom 2 Shoulder comes equipped with 3 additional adapter plugs which cover the U.S., the U.K., and most of Europe.
Overall this is a superb heat and percussion recovery tool that has really helped me get my shoulder back to strength both on and off the course and should be classed as one of the best golf accessories. I’m excited to continue using this tool into the winter months and feel it will be particularly beneficial on those cold mornings before heading to the golf course.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
