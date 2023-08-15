Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder Review

In the modern game, having distance off the tee is somewhat of a necessity and doing so requires putting your body under high amounts of pressure, both on the course and training outside of golf. As someone who continues to try and play golf at a high level, I regularly put my body through its paces in the gym and consequently picked up a shoulder injury last year. Through what seems like endless amounts of physio and rehabilitation sessions, I was keen to see how the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder may aid or even speed up my recovery process back to full fitness.

Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder (Image credit: Future)

Creating speed in the golf swing requires a lot of repetitions, both swinging golf clubs and lifting weights at absolute maximum effort and therefore injuries are likely to occur if you fail to look after your body correctly. There are programs such as the Pliability Fitness app that will help with mobility and prevent lactic acid buildup after walking 18 holes, but the Venom 2 Shoulder provides a more direct approach to helping heal that specific area of the body. The Venom 2 Shoulder is just one of the products available in an impressive lineup of recovery tools from the Hyperice brand and is certainly one of the best pieces of golf fitness equipment available.

The product itself looks and feels extremely premium thanks to a lightweight neoprene wrap which makes it really comfortable to put on and use. There are large velcro straps that hold the newly designed Hyperheat technology securely in place and the neon lights on the control panel show you your device is switched on. This new technology has allowed the Venom 2 Shoulder to be designed with over double the heated area compared to the original model and the three vibration patterns allow you to fully customize your recovery.

Sam De'Ath testing the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder (Image credit: Future)

The device is easily turned on via a button on the sleeve where the battery sits and there are two separate buttons to ignite the use of both heat and vibration. The Venom 2 Shoulder heats up almost instantaneously and reaches hot enough temperatures that on the higher levels you should not wear the device in direct contact with skin, but over a top was the perfect amount of heat to help relieve any pain. I found the different variations of vibration beneficial, as depending on how sore my shoulder was that day, I could opt for smoother pulses which eased my pain over time.

Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder was the Bluetooth connectivity to the Hyperice app, which allows you to control both the heat and vibration levels, as well as the time of your recovery session. The device has an extended three-hour battery life, meaning you can get plenty of recovery sessions in without having to recharge - something I found particularly beneficial when I recently traveled with the device. If you are also someone who likes to train or play golf abroad, the Venom 2 Shoulder comes equipped with 3 additional adapter plugs which cover the U.S., the U.K., and most of Europe.

Overall this is a superb heat and percussion recovery tool that has really helped me get my shoulder back to strength both on and off the course and should be classed as one of the best golf accessories. I’m excited to continue using this tool into the winter months and feel it will be particularly beneficial on those cold mornings before heading to the golf course.