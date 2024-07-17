If You Are Shopping For A New Wedge Or Putter, Here Are 5 Discounted Cleveland Clubs I Recommend
Looking to improve the bottom end of your golf bag? Currently, during Amazon Prime Day, you can grab some Cleveland putters and wedges with sizeable discounts!
When it comes to the short game department, golfers can save shots easily by just using the correct equipment, with the best putters and best golf wedges designed to lower your score when out on the golf course.
Users are spoilt for choice when it comes to manufacturers who produce wedges and putters, with one of those being Cleveland, who have been making premium-performing equipment for decades.
Not only do they produce some of the most forgiving wedges and putters, but the brand provides all of these as excellent value options and, this Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up some of their models with a noticeable discount.
Cleveland HB Soft Milled 10.5C Putter | 17% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $166.90
Forgiveness from the soft face, great looks and excellent alignment mean this Cleveland putter should be a strong contender for your next flat stick.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Milled 10.5 Putter review
Cleveland RTX Full Face Wedge | 17% off at Amazon
Was $136.07 Now $112.33
The RTX Full Face wedge is great for those of all abilities and, despite being a slightly older model, still performs excellently from a range of lies and conditions.
Read our full review of the Cleveland RTX Full Face Wedge
The first two Cleveland products we have spotted are the HB Soft Milled putter and RTX Full Face wedge, which are now reduced by 17%. Beginning with the HB Soft Milled which, when we tested it, excelled via its forgiveness, as well as the balance available in the mallet head which are becoming more popular in golf - both on tour and in the amateur game. Also, because it's already significantly lower in price than other models on the market, it ranks as one of the best budget putters that money can buy. The centre-shafted design will divide opinion but as someone who has used a putter style like this before, I cannot recommend it enough.
Like the putter, the RTX Full Face is crammed with technology that features in the best Cleveland wedges, with the full face groove design looking really smart when down behind the ball at address. What's more, because of the grooves, it is very forgiving across a wide area of the face, with the black satin finish giving this a really premium look and feel.
Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Tour Satin Wedge | 23% off at Amazon
Was $149.99 Now $114.98
The RTX ZipCore delivers forgiveness, high spin, and a soft feeling face for extra control and feel on those short wedge shots to help cut shots off your scorecard.
Read our full review of the Cleveland RTX ZipCore Satin Wedge
If you aren't a fan of the Cleveland RTX Full-Face wedge, why not try the regular ZipCore Tour version? It is designed predominantly for lower handicappers and is one of the best golf wedges available right now. During testing, we loved the performance - full shots didn't balloon into the air despite high spin rates and the face was forgiving on shots that didn't come out of the middle of the clubface. At the moment it looks like several lofts and bounce options have the high 23% off discount with other models offering slightly different discounts as well.
The club sits nicely at address, inspiring confidence over those fiddly wedge shots, while the unique ZipCore technology is some of the leading innovations in the wedge market today. We found this particular Cleveland to be one of the most well rounded, consistent wedges available.
Cleveland Frontline Elite RHO Putter | 32% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $205.14
Take advantage of this latest deal on Amazon Prime day with a saving of close to $100 on one of Cleveland's premier mallet putters.
Read our full Cleveland Frontline Elite RHO putter review
In keeping with the trend of mallet putters, Amazon offer an impressive discount on the Cleveland Elite Frontline Rho putter - a club packed with technology. During testing we noticed nice forgiveness for off-centre strikes, while the simple alignment on the head of the putter allows for easy set up which helped with our confidence while standing over putts.
The stand out feature is the Tungsten SOFT insert that is milled with Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT) groove lines so that the ball speed is optimized across the face. For $200, this is a great deal for a putter packed full of the latest technology.
Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter | 32% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $205.14
The look of the Cleveland Frontline Elevado may divide opinion, but there is very solid performance to be had in what is an excellent value option from the brand.
Read our full Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter Review
The final Cleveland item we have spotted is the Frontline Elevado putter, which features tungsten faces and various grip, hosel, and alignment designs that cater to slight arc or straight stroke types.
Having tested the Elevado, which is a fang shaped design that, once again, features various weights to help with forgiveness and feel. Why we liked this model wasn't just because of the head, but also the stock Lamkin grip which is one of the best putter grips on the market; it’s reasonably chunky, felt good in the hands and has a flat face to help you feel square.
So, if you are after a great deal this Amazon Prime Day, these Cleveland clubs are certainly good options that won't break the bank.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
