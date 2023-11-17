I Test Drivers For A Job, And One Of My Favorites Is HUGELY Discounted!

TaylorMade ushered in the Carbonwood era with the introduction of the Stealth driver in 2022, and with the 2023 Stealth 2 driver, they made some strong improvements. It's ended up being one of my favorite all-round drivers of the year and I have spotted some fantastic deals on it this Black Friday.

One of the things I like most about the Stealth 2 driver is its suitability for such a wide range of golfers. Differing swing speeds will find different advantages with the Stealth 2. Slower swing speed players will enjoy the speed off the face while stronger hitters will certainly welcome the stability of both strike and flight which make it one of the best drivers on the market. (It should be noted you can also get the Stealth 2 HD and Stealth 2 Plus models on offer right now as well)

Head over to our Best Black Friday Golf Deals Hub for more great savings

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver I 20% Off on Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.95 At the moment you can get $120 off the regular Stealth 2 driver which is a discount we rarely see on products that got released in the same year.

In Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin’s full review of the Stealth 2 driver, he was particularly impressed with the consistency of flight and the slight increase in ball speed over the original Stealth driver.

The adjustable hosel allows for 4 degrees of alterations in terms of loft and also the ability to tune in the face angle to your specific requirements. With the TaylorMade loft sleeve, any click towards higher will close the face angle at address and conversely dropping the loft will result in a clubface that points further to the right (for a right handed golfer).

Read our full review of the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver

(Image credit: Future)

The red face is striking and it's a look I really like. I myself found the face a lot easier to align precisely than with some other models due to the very clear contrast between crown and face which, for me at least, resulted in a few more fairways found than usual!

During my own testing, consistency was my overriding takeaway each time I used it. Consistency of spin, consistency of flight and even consistency of ball speed on off center hits. This for me was one of the most forgiving drivers of 2023.

If you are after a high-performing all-rounder then the Stealth 2 driver is undoubtedly worth considering. I genuinely feel the discounts here represent some real value for a driver that has seen a lot of success on the professional tours. Don’t delay as there will be limited stock available at this price! (For more deals on golf hardware, take a look at our best Black Friday golf club deals hub).