I Test Drivers For A Job, And One Of My Favorites Is HUGELY Discounted!
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver is one of the best all round drivers on the market currently and we have found some exciting discounts on it…
TaylorMade ushered in the Carbonwood era with the introduction of the Stealth driver in 2022, and with the 2023 Stealth 2 driver, they made some strong improvements. It's ended up being one of my favorite all-round drivers of the year and I have spotted some fantastic deals on it this Black Friday.
One of the things I like most about the Stealth 2 driver is its suitability for such a wide range of golfers. Differing swing speeds will find different advantages with the Stealth 2. Slower swing speed players will enjoy the speed off the face while stronger hitters will certainly welcome the stability of both strike and flight which make it one of the best drivers on the market. (It should be noted you can also get the Stealth 2 HD and Stealth 2 Plus models on offer right now as well)
- Head over to our Best Black Friday Golf Deals Hub for more great savings
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver I 20% Off on Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $479.95
At the moment you can get $120 off the regular Stealth 2 driver which is a discount we rarely see on products that got released in the same year.
In Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin’s full review of the Stealth 2 driver, he was particularly impressed with the consistency of flight and the slight increase in ball speed over the original Stealth driver.
The adjustable hosel allows for 4 degrees of alterations in terms of loft and also the ability to tune in the face angle to your specific requirements. With the TaylorMade loft sleeve, any click towards higher will close the face angle at address and conversely dropping the loft will result in a clubface that points further to the right (for a right handed golfer).
The red face is striking and it's a look I really like. I myself found the face a lot easier to align precisely than with some other models due to the very clear contrast between crown and face which, for me at least, resulted in a few more fairways found than usual!
The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, making it an impressive all-rounder and one that will appeal to a wide range of golfers.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
The Stealth 2 HD driver is the most forgiving of the three models, with the draw bias subtle and the extra weight making it very easy to launch.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver Review
An excellent all round driver that is ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review
During my own testing, consistency was my overriding takeaway each time I used it. Consistency of spin, consistency of flight and even consistency of ball speed on off center hits. This for me was one of the most forgiving drivers of 2023.
If you are after a high-performing all-rounder then the Stealth 2 driver is undoubtedly worth considering. I genuinely feel the discounts here represent some real value for a driver that has seen a lot of success on the professional tours. Don’t delay as there will be limited stock available at this price! (For more deals on golf hardware, take a look at our best Black Friday golf club deals hub).
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
