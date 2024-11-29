I Love G/FORE Golf Gear And They Have A Fantastic Black Friday Sale Right Now

There are brands that really stand out from the crowd and G/FORE is one of them, producing some of the best women’s golf clothes and best women’s golf shoes that are colorful and fun, as well as excelling in performance. I myself and other members of the Golf Monthly testing team have reviewed a number of G/FORE products and here are our favorites that are now on offer, so don’t miss out!

G/FORE Hybrid Quilted Stretch Tech Interlock Jacket

Was $255 Now $178.50 This jacket made it onto my list as one of my favorite items of clothing for the autumn/winter season. It’s a lovely sky blue color, and the quilted design at the front is really flattering. I like the way the two zipped pockets are hidden at the sides and each sleeve has two delicate strips in a lighter shade of blue, which add detail to the luxurious look and feel of the super soft and stretchy fabric.

G/FORE Down Quilted Taffeta Tech Vest

Was $325 Now $260 This gilet is so lightweight thanks to its incredible real down filling, including waterfowl feathers! A true style statement and it looks as good with jeans as it does on the course. It has a generous knit side panel that gives it a flattering shape, but also keeps you warm. The buttons are stamped with G/FORE and offer a quality feel. Grippy logos inside the bottom of the garment keeps the vest in place, while the zipped pockets are practical and almost invisible.

G/FORE Women’s Collection Golf Glove

Was $35 Now $17.50 The Collection is G/FORE’s flagship golf glove range and it is offered in 8 amazing colors and features in our best golf gloves for women. It’s crafted from premium AA Cabretta leather and has an embroidered patch detail on the tab for a snug fit and great feel that will make you stand out on the golf course! Now half price, don’t miss out on one of these gloves to match your favorite outfit.

G/FORE Women’s G.112 Kiltie Golf Shoe

Was $225 Now $168.75 When I took this shoe out of the box I couldn’t help but smile because of the pop of different colors in the snow/knockout pink option and there is another colorway on offer. This is a very athletic-looking shoe with a spiked rubber wrap on the outside and at the back of the slightly raised heel. It got a big tick from me for comfort, I’m a big fan of the massaging footbed and the grip was good too. Read our full G/Fore Women's G.112 Kiltie Golf Shoe Reivew

G/FORE MG4X2 Hybrid Golf Cross Trainer Shoe

Was $225 Now $157.50 My colleague reviewed these spikeless shoes and she absolutely loved them. She found them to be really comfortable, enjoying the bounce of the massaging sole and the way she felt grounded with a good grip, despite the shoes feeling very lightweight. The shoe is made of water and stain resistant engineered stretch knit fused with an internal lining and it stood up to wet weather. In a trainer-style, they are definitely suitable for multi-occasion wear. Read our full G/Fore MG4X2 Hybrid Golf Cross Trainer Shoe Review