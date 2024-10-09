I Literally Test Drivers For My Job - These Are The 5 Best Prime Day Deals On Low Spin Drivers…

As the lead driver tester for Golf Monthly, I like to think I know a thing or two about what goes into making up a high-quality product in terms of the best drivers. I believe there is some really smart money to be spent on drivers that are a season or two old, and I have found some absolute beauties on the PGA TOUR Superstore website.

In this piece, I wanted to draw your attention to the best deals I could find in the low-spinning driver category. Those in the know will realize that combining low spin with high launch is the quickest way to maximize your distance output, and the drivers I have found on the site deliver that in bucket loads…

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus is only a season old, and you can now pick this driver up for less than $350, which is not far off half price from its original RRP! This was a hugely popular model on tour, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood seeing great success throughout 2023 using it.

During our testing, we loved the versatility of the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, with its heavy sliding weight allowing you to dial in specific ball flights. If you are someone looking for a low-spinning, premium driver at a fraction of the original price then look no further.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus | 44% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $629.99 Now $349.98 One of the most successful drivers on the PGA Tour over the past couple of seasons, it features masses of adjustability and low-spin properties to help you maximize your distance off the tee. About as premium as it gets in terms of looks and fortunately the performance matches the aesthetic. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Review

Cobra Aerojet LS

When they released the Aerojet LS in 2023, Cobra cemented its reputation for producing top-performing drivers at a slightly more digestible price than some of the other major manufacturers. Now digestible has frankly become almost irresistible at a whopping 55% off an already well-priced driver.

In the LS model, our tester was particularly impressed by the increase in ball speed and distance on offer and the excellent profile behind the ball at address. In fact, alongside its low spinning properties, the overriding tech story with the Aerojet range was based on speed and, in particular, the aerodynamic shape that reduces drag and helps the driver move faster through the air.

Alongside the PWR-Bridge weighting that reduces spin, the LS model also features two adjustable weights to help you dial in your fade or draw bias as you prefer. For less than $250 you can be playing the driver that the likes of Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland have had in play out on the PGA Tour.

Cobra Aerojet LS | 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $449.98 The Aerojet LS is one of the quickest drivers of its generation with a huge focus placed on the aerodynamic design and ball speed off the face. Two interchangeable weights make this one of the most adjustable of the low spin drivers on show here. Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver review

Ping G430 LST

This particular shopping event has come at a great time for driver purchasers as the new driver release season is just around the corner, meaning that many distributors are lowering prices to clear the decks off even current products, and that seems to be the case here with the Ping G430 LST.

Having attended a few tour events this season, I would say that this is comfortably the most-played driver among non-contracted players that I have seen, which is just about all you need to know about its quality. If the best players in the world are choosing to play it over everything else with no financial obligations, there can be no greater endorsement.

Ping G430 LST | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $579.99 Now $399.98 The Ping G430 LST is still an absolute player favorite amongst non-contracted players on the PGA Tour which is maybe the most glowing endorsement we could give this product. Fantastic acoustics with a nicely compact profile, this is a great deal on one of the most popular drivers in the game. Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review

When I tested it, I loved the slightly more compact head profile behind the ball and the acoustics are great. The previous G425 driver model was a little loud and tinny to my ear, but Ping absolutely addressed that with the G430 family.

This is definitely a driver for those looking to reduce their spin and bring launch down a touch. For those looking for a great deal on a still (for now!) current, tour-validated driver, this is as good as you will get. Now 30% off at less than $400, I genuinely think that is a really good deal.

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS

I make no bones about putting this driver in the mix here, it is a cult classic. Despite its age, this driver is still in regular play on the PGA Tour and, having used it myself, I can fully appreciate why.

Firstly, it is a huge spin killer. Whenever I have used this driver, I have struggled to get the spin up over more than 2000rpm, which produces a seriously penetrating ball flight! However, the real beauty of this driver lies in its stability on the off-center strikes. So often in this category, you have to give up forgiveness to find the spin profile you are after, but not so with the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS.

Alongside the spin and forgiveness, this driver still feels and sounds as good as anything you could put it up against and I have always been a fan of the colorway. I couldn’t recommend this driver enough, and for less than $350, it is an absolute steal.

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS | 36% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $349.98 Whenever I have used this driver, I have struggled to get the spin up over more than 2000rpm which produces a seriously penetrating ball flight! However, the real beauty of this driver lies in its stability on the off-center strikes. So often in this category, you have to give up forgiveness to find the spin profile you are after, but not so with the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS.



Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS Driver

Whilst they are becoming more and more recognized in the iron categories with impressive products such as the ZX5 and ZX7 Mk II irons, the Japanese company still flies a little under the radar when it comes to drivers, and it is a real shame because it makes some crackers.

One of the first drivers I tested when I joined the Golf Monthly team was the ZX5 Mk II LS Driver, and I was impressed. It is a little louder and tinnier than some in terms of its impact sound due to its all-titanium construction, but many people love that more robust impact acoustic.

In terms of performance, it can rival anything on the market for ball speed and does a great job of keeping that spin down at a manageable level. Hideki Matsuyama has been a long-term user of this model and it has served him extremely well as one of the most reliable drivers on the PGA Tour. I really like this deal of 30% off for what is still very much a current in-line product for Srixon.