I Adore This Golf Fleece And It's Half Price This Black Friday

There were several reasons why I selected this fleece from TravisMathew as one of my top picks for this season’s best women’s golf clothes, and with an incredible 50% off this Black Friday, you’ll need to act fast!

This is definitely a go-to layer when the weather turns chilly. The fabric is promoted as being so soft that you’ll want to live in it. Of course, you never know whether this is just marketing jargon and you have to see it to believe it, but I was super impressed by the cosiness of this fleece and it’s so versatile. I have worn it several times on and off the golf course.

Watch the video above on some of my favorite autumn/winter clothing for the 2024 season that includes the TravisMathew Cloud Fleece

Many of the latest women’s mid layers are fairly fitted, but this is a boxy style with side slits at the hem and this adds to its relaxed fit and overall comfort. The sleeves have deep cuffs, so it's easy to adjust the length if need be.

I really like the way the back is slightly longer than the front for a bit of extra coverage and also how the zip extends for a snug fit around your neck. Another nice touch is the branded ribbon zip puller - it's all about the detail!

This is a staple product in TravisMathews' women's collection and there are a variety of colors to choose from in different sizes. I only reviewed this fleece recently, so I'm amazed that it's already on offer with such a fantastic discount.