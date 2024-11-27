I Adore This Golf Fleece And It's Half Price This Black Friday

If you're after a lightweight fleece-lined mid layer, this one is a bargain!

TravisMathew Cloud Fleece
Alison Root
By
Alison Root

There were several reasons why I selected this fleece from TravisMathew as one of my top picks for this season’s best women’s golf clothes, and with an incredible 50% off this Black Friday, you’ll need to act fast!

TravisMathew Cloud Fleece | Up to 50% offWas $129.95 Now $64.98

TravisMathew Cloud Fleece | Up to 50% off
Was $129.95 Now $64.98

Easy-to-wear on or off the golf course, this mid layer provides warmth and comfort, as well as featuring modern styling.

This is definitely a go-to layer when the weather turns chilly. The fabric is promoted as being so soft that you’ll want to live in it. Of course, you never know whether this is just marketing jargon and you have to see it to believe it, but I was super impressed by the cosiness of this fleece and it’s so versatile. I have worn it several times on and off the golf course.

Watch the video above on some of my favorite autumn/winter clothing for the 2024 season that includes the TravisMathew Cloud Fleece

Many of the latest women’s mid layers are fairly fitted, but this is a boxy style with side slits at the hem and this adds to its relaxed fit and overall comfort. The sleeves have deep cuffs, so it's easy to adjust the length if need be.

I really like the way the back is slightly longer than the front for a bit of extra coverage and also how the zip extends for a snug fit around your neck. Another nice touch is the branded ribbon zip puller - it's all about the detail!

This is a staple product in TravisMathews' women's collection and there are a variety of colors to choose from in different sizes. I only reviewed this fleece recently, so I'm amazed that it's already on offer with such a fantastic discount.

Along with this deal, and many more, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub , which features the best offers from sites like Amazon , PGA TOUR Superstore and many, many more...

