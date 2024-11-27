I Adore This Golf Fleece And It's Half Price This Black Friday
If you're after a lightweight fleece-lined mid layer, this one is a bargain!
There were several reasons why I selected this fleece from TravisMathew as one of my top picks for this season’s best women’s golf clothes, and with an incredible 50% off this Black Friday, you’ll need to act fast!
TravisMathew Cloud Fleece | Up to 50% off
Was $129.95 Now $64.98
Easy-to-wear on or off the golf course, this mid layer provides warmth and comfort, as well as featuring modern styling.
This is definitely a go-to layer when the weather turns chilly. The fabric is promoted as being so soft that you’ll want to live in it. Of course, you never know whether this is just marketing jargon and you have to see it to believe it, but I was super impressed by the cosiness of this fleece and it’s so versatile. I have worn it several times on and off the golf course.
Watch the video above on some of my favorite autumn/winter clothing for the 2024 season that includes the TravisMathew Cloud Fleece
Many of the latest women’s mid layers are fairly fitted, but this is a boxy style with side slits at the hem and this adds to its relaxed fit and overall comfort. The sleeves have deep cuffs, so it's easy to adjust the length if need be.
I really like the way the back is slightly longer than the front for a bit of extra coverage and also how the zip extends for a snug fit around your neck. Another nice touch is the branded ribbon zip puller - it's all about the detail!
This is a staple product in TravisMathews' women's collection and there are a variety of colors to choose from in different sizes. I only reviewed this fleece recently, so I'm amazed that it's already on offer with such a fantastic discount.
Along with this deal, and many more, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub , which features the best offers from sites like Amazon , PGA TOUR Superstore and many, many more...
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Ball Striking Masterclass: Drastically Improve Your Distance And Consistency With Long-Irons, Fairway Woods And Hybrids
Many amateurs struggle with ball striking when using long-irons, fairway woods and hybrids – but these PGA pro tips can improve your distance and consistency
By Gary Munro Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Masters Winner Of The 1980s And 1990s?
14 men shared the 20 Masters victories on offer through the 1980s and 1990s. How many of them can you name? One man won three over the period…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
If You're After a Black Friday Bargain, We'd Recommend Tiger Woods' Launch Monitor, Which Is Now $1000 Off!
Investing in a good launch monitor can help take your practice sessions and game to the next level, so why not get the one that Tiger Woods uses?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
This Rangefinder Has Received 5000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon... And It's Now 48% Off!
Rangefinders can be an expensive purchase but, this Black Friday, I have found a top performing model that has 5000 five star reviews for under $60
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Buying For A Golfer This Black Friday? Here Are My Top 11 Gift Ideas They Will Love
Golfers can be a little tricky to buy for so I have run through 11 of my favorite deals that all golfers will love
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The Best Golf Sets For Beginners Are Reduced This Black Friday... We've Picked Out Our 7 Favorite Deals
Are you a beginner golfer looking to start their journey in the sport? Well, right now, seven of the best beginner golf sets are reduced this Black Friday!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I've Caddied At Royal County Down For Over 10 Years... Here Are Five Black Friday Deals On Devices You Should Be Using
Golf gadgets have come a long way since I began caddying in 2011, here are some of my favorites that I've used since then
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Want A Pair Of Golf Shoes Under $100? PGA TOUR Superstore Has 7 Top Models Below That Price
No matter your golf level, we all love a pair of new golf shoes and, right now at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can grab some excellent footwear at a discounted rate.
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I'm A Golf Tech Nerd, And These 9 Garmin Deals Are Too Good To Ignore Before Black Friday
If you're looking to add some useful golf gadgets to your setup, a good place to start your search is at Garmin. Here are a few gadgets I'd recommend from the brand.
By Dan Parker Published
-
I Tested 6 Products From America’s Most In Demand Premium Apparel Brand - And They Seriously Impressed Me
Content director Mike Harris tests a range of garments and accessories from Turtleson - a brand making big waves in the US and UK apparel categories
By Mike Harris Published