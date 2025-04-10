Can I Buy Bryson DeChambeau’s Reebok Golf Shoes?

For those of you unaware Bryson DeChambeau and his LIV Golf side, Crushers GC are signed with Reebok Golf which marks a return fro the brand into the golf space. Part of that return is the brand announced at the start of 2025 that three shoes would be released, along with apparel too. Two of those models are the Question Golf shoe, paying homage to former NBA player Allen Iverson, and the OG Pump which is a traditional golf shoe with the brand's Pump technology. However the shoe Bryson is wearing is called the Nano which is the spikeless model with the lowest price of $130, which you can get below...

Reebok Nano Golf Shoes: $130 at Reebok The simple answer to the question/title of this piece is yes. The Nano golf shoes Bryson wears are available to buy in all-white and a black and white finish, whilst his special edition versions unfortunately are not on sale right now buy we will keep an eye out if this changes.

Being transparent we have not tested this shoe yet but I am informed by our shoe expert Dan Parker that it will be coming very soon indeed. Regardless the Nano is a spikeless golf shoe designed for comfort as well as stability and grip. Certainly these are aspects that get tested with the speed of Bryson's swing and the technologies involved in delivering that are the Floatride Performance Foam in the midsole for comfort, and the underfoot TPU Torsion Shank for stability.

It is worth acknowledging that the word Nano has been part of Reebok's shoe range for a while now, but as a crossfit shoe. Back in 2011 Reebok saw a gap in the market in crossfit shoes so the Nano was the result. 14 different models later, the Nano name has expanded into golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s an honor to usher in Reebok’s return to golf with the debut of the Nano Golf, a performance golf shoe that offers premium performance support while focusing on innovation and style to expand the sport to new athletes.” said Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau when the news was officially announced.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Reebok) (Image credit: Reebok) (Image credit: Reebok) (Image credit: Reebok)

As mentioned earlier, Bryson will be wearing PE (Player Edition) versions of the Nano during the 2025 Masters, with a variety of colors on show. During a practice round he wore the Verdant shoe which has the lush greens as inspiration on the shoe. As such it has a number of green touches on the design.

Then we are a bit unsure on order but he has three other colors for the week to use. In order of imagery above, the black shoe is called 'Dialed In', which has black metallic details in homage to the SR-71 Blackbird Spy Plane. The next shoe has vibrant coloring to celebrate the stunning flowers at Augusta National, and finally the shoe with yellow detailing is called Golden Bell, to celebrate the 12th hole and the flowers that sit behind the iconic green. Once again, we are unsure if any of these will go to retail, but if they do, you will be the first to know.