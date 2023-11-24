Christmas Solved! I'm A Golf Pro And I Want This In My Stocking!
As golfers, we often receive useless, novelty, golf related gifts for Christmas… Not this year! Point your friends and family towards this incredible 48% off speaker deal!
For those of us who like to maximise our enjoyment of a round and create a more party-like experience, portable speakers are the perfect accessory. The JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker will help you do that and, currently, it is available at nearly half-price!
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker I 48% Off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $119.98
Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators.
The best golf speakers need to be waterproof; have a strong sound that travels relatively far; maintain a good Bluetooth range and be portable. That is exactly what the Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from JBL provides.
Available in 6 different colors, this JBL speaker allows you to express some personality on the course and, with 20 hours of charge time, you won’t have to worry about it running out on you either.
It’s not just for the round that I use a speaker however. I also like to have a musical soundtrack accompany my practice sometimes. I am quite fortunate to have a pretty spacious and quiet practice area at Saunton Golf Club, where I do the bulk of my work, so I really enjoy popping some speakers down to relieve the monotony of hitting a lot of golf balls.
- Head over to our Live Black Friday Deals Hub to keep up to date with the best deals...
The JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes with a feature they call Partyboost. PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to truly pump up your party.
They are also Bluetooth compatible, so you can wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. Also, these particular speakers are waterproof and dustproof so don’t worry about losing your soundtrack when the weather closes in on you, these things will survive most eventualities!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
