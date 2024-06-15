Cameron Smith's US Open Top Went Viral On Social Media... And Here's How To Get It!

Cameron Smith is known for his individual look, with the Australian recognized via his flowing mullet and eye-catching apparel when out on the golf course.

The 30-year-old wears Original Penguin clothing and the brand is known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts that money can buy. Certainly, on Saturday at the US Open, Smith's polo top was causing a lot of attention, with many loving the unique look at Pinehurst No.2.

Original Penguin Golf Shirt - Flash Cards Polo - Bright White SS24 | Available at Golf Apparel Shop

Now $90 The Flash Cards Polo is constructed of premium fabrics and features a fun, periodic-table themed design that includes various alcoholic beverages... Overall, we absolutely adore this look.

Available at the Original Penguin website, you can also grab the Flash Cards Polo from websites like Golf Poser, but it's worth noting that it has already sold out and it's unclear as to whether it will be restocked or not.

What we do know, is that on the Original Penguin site, it is available in various sizes and will cost $90. Certainly, there's no denying that the design will make you stand out on the golf course, with the periodic-table graphic featuring beer, gin, vodka and many more designs.

Is Cam Smith wearing a periodic table of booze shirt? pic.twitter.com/40BrKJbtZhJune 15, 2024

Amongst those who reacted to the post on social media, one user wrote: "This is legendary," whilst others commented "that shirt is dope" and asked how to get hold of the stylish garment.

Although the talk was about Smith's apparel, the LIV Golfer was struggling at the US Open on Saturday. Making the cut by two strokes following a 71 and 72, Smith fired a five-over-par front nine on Saturday to sit at eight-over-par, well back of leader Ludvig Aberg.