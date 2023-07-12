Cameron Smith's Golf Clothing Is 30% Off And I Will Be Taking Full Advantage
The Australian has some of the most stylish clothing in golf and right now it has 30% off at Original Penguin.
I think Open Champion Cameron Smith is arguably the most stylish golfer in the game, clothing wise I should say, one thing is for sure not many people can pull off the mullet... But anyway the reason why is Original Penguin, which has a partnership with the Australian. As such we regularly see unique apparel whilst he is competing and I have actually managed to test some of the clothing too as you can see below (that handsome chap below is me.) I therefore know that performance is not just cosmetic as the clothing really works on the course and in some cases off it too.
As you can tell I am a big fan and something I noticed today was that the Original Penguin website actually has 30% off on select pieces of clothing. Simply use the code 'OPEXTRA30' at checkout and boom, that's nearly a third off. To see all of the clothing on the website here is a link, but I have picked out some of my favorite pieces on offer below.
Original Penguin Swinging Pete Polo | 30% off at Penguin
Was $90 Now $63.98
Get an extra 30% off at Original Penguin right now with the code 'OPEXTRA30' at checkout. Smith will be using this polo shirt on the Friday of The Open and I actually tested it earlier this year. It looks great, feel great, and it is super easy to wash too.
The next design is perfect for summer I would say. I am a big of fan of the stripe design along with the colors and the faded kind of effect of the leaves and Pete the penguin. I should also mention it is made from a lightweight material that is actually 30% recycled polyester so a good environmentally sustainable construction too.
Original Penguin Resort Stripe Polo | 30% off at Penguin
Was $90 Now $63.98
Another cool looking polo with 30% off. There are several polos Smith has worn on offer at the moment.
The hoodie below is probably my favorite piece in the current Original Penguin range. Available in two great looking colors, Black Iris and Pearl Grey, I’ve actually used this hoodie as much off the golf course as on it, which to me, is a big plus point. The textured fabric feels soft on the skin, comfortable, and offers some degree of warmth on those mild or chilly days. But it isn’t so thick that it would be too hot on warmer days either, I think it strikes the right balance here.
Original Penguin Heritage Color Block Sweater | 30% off at Penguin
Was $100 Now $69.98
This was a worthy inclusion on our list of the best golf hoodies because I absolutely loved it. And around 70 bucks for it is an absolute bargain.
My final pick is the Heritage Jacket which I also tested earlier this year. To put it simply, I loved it because it makes transitioning from the course to just about anywhere else seamless. Admittedly it isn’t fully waterproof, but having tested it in different conditions, it does deal with light showers and wind very well. The stretchy double layer fabrication provides some solid protection and the adjustment features, and hood section, are easy to adjust. I really like the color blocked look to it although some more colors are needed. As I briefly mentioned, its versatility is probably its biggest plus point whilst it feels extremely well made too.
Original Penguin Heritage Color Block Jacket | 30% off at Penguin
Was $110 Now $76.98
This jacket worked perfectly as another layer over the top of a sweater or mid-layer. It looks great and I think offers excellent value at below $80 dollars. It actually made our guide on the best golf windbreakers too.
For more deals, be sure to have a read of our best Amazon Prime Day golf deals post as well. With only a few hours left there are still bargains to be had.
